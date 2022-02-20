At the start of every new year, we vow that this will be the year of change and growth. This will be the year we travel more, get healthier and take more risks. If not now, then when?
Unfortunately, we know that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. How many times have you heard the phrases, “Live life to the fullest” or “Life is short”? We naturally tend to put more emphasis on life while deferring any acknowledgment of death. It’s understandable; the concept of death can be daunting to think about. But why? Why do we instinctively fear death?
Celebrated author Edgar Allan Poe, notorious for his mastery of all things macabre, wrote the following in a short story centered around death: “The boundaries which divide life from death are at best shadowy and vague. Who shall say where the one ends, and where the other begins?”
Obviously, those who are still living cannot answer this question, but surely someone must know. Someone who is able to traverse the border between life and death yet remain unseen. As it turns out, there is such a person, and it’s the last person you would expect.
In her debut novel, “Mrs. Death Misses Death,” author Salena Godden transitions back and forth from poetry to prose while drawing readers in.
The story is told from the perspective of two narrators: a young, anxious writer named Wolf and Mrs. Death herself. Mrs. Death has an unenvious job: She must solely decide when someone’s time is up. She appears like clockwork, silently collecting her people with calculated accuracy.
But sometimes she misses ...
Wolf Willeford became acquainted with Mrs. Death at an early age. He was only a child when he met her for the first time. Until that point, his only concerns had been comic books, cartoons and how much money he would get from the tooth fairy. When tragedy struck the building he lived in with his mother, Mrs. Death was there to collect her people yet again.
Thankfully, Wolf wasn’t one of them; however, his mother wasn’t as lucky. Death stays with Wolf after that night, always close by.
Now an adult, Wolf is struggling but determined to hold onto his dream of being a writer. When he comes across an antique desk, he feels it’s the key to his future success. It’s through the desk that Mrs. Death shares her stories, insistent that Wolf must capture them all. Mrs. Death even appears to Wolf from time to time, albeit in different forms, as they travel through time recounting their losses. The more Wolf writes, the more their voices begin to blend and doubt starts to creep in.
Godden tackles the weighty subject of death with care and compassion but does not shy away from its harsh realities either. Her ability to craft a unique and original story while simultaneously taking on difficult subjects like grief and loss is commendable. I heartily recommend checking out a copy at your local library.
Happy reading!