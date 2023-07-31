Have you ever read a book or met a literary character whose story parallels your own? Where elements of the story or protagonist's life resonate so deeply that you are convinced the author has a window into your life?
Author Andrew Smith once said, “Sometimes books imitate life. And sometimes books imitate lives that imitate books.” I couldn't agree more, as I experienced this recently.
While browsing new titles at my library, I came across Jessica George's debut novel "Maame," where she draws from her own personal history to depict what life is like for a young woman named Madeleine as she makes her way through the world albeit somewhat guardedly.
Madeleine is a young 25-year-old professional from London who reminds me a lot of myself when I was her age: introverted, stoic and family oriented.
Maddie has always been the caregiver in her family, even from a young age. After all, her nickname in the family is Maame, which translates to “woman” or “mother” in Twi. It's a name reserved for daughters in Ghanaian culture.
When her father is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, it’s Maddie who has to stay home and help care for him. It’s also Maddie who receives pressure from her family about getting married, not her older brother, who hardly visits their family home. Even with the help of a caregiver, Maddie is struggling to care for her father while her mother is in Ghana tending to the family business.
While I was reading this story, my own mother was also thousands of miles away in Africa. While I don’t have the exact same challenges as Maddie, I would also feel a touch of forlornness every time my mother was away, especially during my teenage years when I still lived at home.
Eventually, Maddie’s mother returns to London and encourages Maddie to move out, a decision she has been contemplating for a while. However, her independence comes at a cost. Her beloved father succumbs to his illness while Maddie is away experiencing new things and finding herself. Maddie doesn’t get the chance to say goodbye, which haunts her and prolongs her grief.
In addition to the loss of her father, Maddie deals with injustices at her job, a rift in her family and heartbreak in her personal life. How much can one person endure? More importantly, will Maddie be able to overcome these hardships in order for her to find her version of true happiness?
This is a remarkable debut novel. While it deals with very weighty subjects of loss and depression, there were also moments of levity that made me chuckle. I ran the gamut of emotions while reading this book and found myself fully invested in the protagonist and her journey.
I learned that George drew from her own experiences to write Maame. After losing her own father to Parkinson’s, George started writing in her diary as a way to process her loss. The result of those entries is a raw, touching and utterly compelling story.
I highly recommend checking out a copy at your local library. Also, fans of George’s novel will be delighted to learn that "Maame" will soon be developed into a television series, so stay tuned!