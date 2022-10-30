My library recently hosted Pulitzer Prize–winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. A natural storyteller, Goodwin delighted the audience with firsthand tales of her experiences working with Lyndon Johnson in the White House.
Not only did Goodwin keep the crowd laughing during her talk, the good vibes carried over to her book signing as well.
I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get a book signed by the esteemed historian.
Goodwin graciously signed a copy of her book “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” and was still smiling and attentive even after signing many books.
Out of all her works, I gravitated toward her work on Lincoln.
People seem to usually favor Lincoln.
In fact, every time C-SPAN releases their Presidential Historian Survey, Lincoln ranks number one without fail.
Frequently lauded for his crucial role in abolishing slavery, Lincoln is equally esteemed for his honesty and strong values.
After all, the nickname “Honest Abe” still follows him to this day.
We clearly value honesty as a society. But is there ever a time where being honest can do more harm than good?
I recently started reading “Team of Rivals” while simultaneously reading a newer book I happened upon titled “The Kindest Lie’’ by Nancy Johnson.
The first book celebrates a president who is long gone but whose fight for racial equality still impacts us today, while the second book celebrates a newly elected president named Barack and the hope and change he represents.
The juxtaposition of reading these two books side by side was uncanny.
Shortly after “Team of Rivals” was published, a young senator from Illinois named Barack Obama called Goodwin to tell her how much he enjoyed her book on Lincoln.
Just three years later, Obama would return to Illinois on the night of his election and quote Lincoln’s inaugural address in his victory speech.
In “The Kindest Lie,” we are introduced to our main protagonist, Ruth, on the night of Obama’s election.
With Obama newly elected, Ruth and those in her circle are hopeful for the future.
Despite being one of the few Black engineers in her office, Ruth feels like she has to work twice as hard to be noticed.
Still, she has a good education, a loving husband and a close-knit group of friends.
To outsiders, Ruth appears to have the perfect life, but inside, Ruth has been carrying a secret for the past 11 years, which is starting to take its toll.
Ruth was 17 when she gave birth to a baby boy. On track to attend Yale after high school, getting pregnant wasn’t part of the plan. Her family handles the situation, and Ruth doesn’t ask questions.
Eleven years later, Ruth is married and has a successful career. Her husband, Xavier, is eager to start a family, but Ruth is hesitant. Xavier doesn’t know about Ruth’s son, a lie she’s been harboring throughout their entire courtship and marriage. When she finally reveals the truth to Xavier, he takes it as a betrayal that his wife could hide something so big for so long.
She can’t stop thinking about her son and where he might be. Ruth hasn’t visited her hometown of Ganton, Ind., in years but decides that she’s finally ready to find her son.
Back in Ganton, Ruth revisits her past, reconnecting with old friends and unearthing old memories. As it turns out, Ruth isn’t the only one guilty of keeping secrets and lying. Her family won’t give any information about the adoption or the whereabouts of her son.
While on her quest to find her son, Ruth meets Midnight, a young boy who also knows what it’s like to live with loss. Midnight, whose real name is Patrick, lost his mom and newborn sister on the same day and is still dealing with the aftermath.
Ruth and Midnight are complete opposites in every way possible but somehow become friends despite their differences.
As events unfold, Ruth’s and Patrick’s worlds will collide in unexpected ways that will have lasting effects on them and the ones they hold dear.
There is a lot to unpack in this novel. Johnson seamlessly depicts familial, racial, political and socioeconomic issues while also portraying an imperfect but raw love story.
This is the first book from Nancy Johnson but certainly not the last. I am looking forward to reading more from Johnson in the future. Happy reading!