Like many others, I have family scattered across the globe. They reside in various places across the United States, Europe and in East Africa, where my family originally stems from. No matter the distance between us, we always reunite for celebrations such as weddings and graduations or to mourn the loss of a loved one.
Sadly, we recently mourned the loss of a relative. While mourning with family, we took comfort in the cultural traditions that are routine when we get together: sitting for the intricate coffee ceremony, enjoying the unique and delicious dishes, and conversing in my parents’ native language. When the occasion arises, I relish the opportunity to partake in these traditions; however, I’ll admit that some traditions are easier to abide by than others.
Growing up immersed in two different cultures wasn’t an easy feat. While I sometimes feel that I have the best of both worlds, the two cultures still clash from time to time. Nevertheless, I’ve done my best to honor the culture of my forefathers while also forging my own path.
For those of us who are the first generation in a new place, it can be difficult trying to navigate through life independent from tradition or undue influence. We sometimes struggle to find the balance that can cause friction with our families.
This is precisely the case in “In the Time of Our History” by Susanne Pari. The story chronicles the lives of Iranian immigrants Yusef and Shireen and their daughters, Mitra and Anahita, who are opposites in every conceivable way.
Mitra and Anahita were young children when they immigrated to the United States with their parents. Even though Mitra and Ana were only a few years apart, they navigated through life very differently. Ana frequently aimed to please those around her, while Mitra was headstrong and formidable.
Ana always deferred to their father, Yusef. Their mother, Shireen, was the same way. Mitra, on the other hand, has always been different.
As the girls matured, Yusef would bring potential suitors around them, but Mitra would refuse to see them. Everything changes when Ana falls in love. Rather than letting his daughters make their own choices, Yusef dictates that Ana will only be allowed to marry if Mitra marries, as well. Left with no choice, Mitra chooses a suitor for the sake of her sister but has other plans that will free her from her father’s wishes. Her plan works; however, she is disowned by her father and sets off to make a new life for herself.
Years have passed, and Mitra is now living in California. Luckily, she is still close with her sister and mother, but hasn’t spoken to her father in years. While on vacation with Ana and her family, Mitra learns something that changes everything she thought she knew about her baby sister. Back in San Francisco, Mitra calls her sister for answers and is trying to convince Ana to change course when tragedy strikes.
Mitra eventually returns home to New Jersey, but it will not be an easy trip. She has returned to honor the one-year anniversary of a loved one’s death ... Ana’s death. While visiting her mom, Mitra can’t hide her anger toward her father, who still mistreats her mother, jumping from one affair to the next while his wife is still mourning.
While back home, memories of their childhood, both good and bad, come flooding back. Back in her hometown, Mitra has the chance to find answers about her sister and her family, but does she want to open those wounds? She also has her mother to think about. Her sister may be gone, but perhaps it’s not too late for Mitra to help Shireen realize her worth.
This novel was both heartbreakingly painful and incredibly poignant. Pari expertly depicts the pitfalls immigrant families can face trying to assimilate to a new country while also maintaining their culture and traditions. This story is about familial love, but also about self-love and the importance of following your own path and heart. I highly recommend checking out a copy at your local library.
Happy reading!