Soulmates. Twin flames. Kindred spirits.
The concept of soulmates emerges frequently in pop culture, albeit with different names. In both fandoms and real life, the word “soulmate” appears to have become somewhat antiquated, with terms like “end game,” “OTP” (one true pairing) and “ship” (when fans link two characters together hoping they start a relationship) used in its stead.
Different words, same meaning. Popular sites like the Internet Movie Database, a website for movie and television content, and Goodreads, a resource for readers and book recommendations, both have curated lists dedicated to this topic.
What makes this topic so popular? Who can say? I find the concept of soulmates fascinating. Do we all have a counterpart we are meant to be with? If so, how do we know when we have met them?
Madeleine Henry’s “The Love Proof” offers a unique take on this concept: Once you meet your soulmate, they are always connected to you, not just where you are physically, but also whenever you exist throughout a period of time.
Selected as a “New and Noteworthy Read” by The New York Times earlier this year, “The Love Proof” is the story of two people, Sophie and Jake, with an extraordinary bond that defies reality as we know it.
Deemed a genius at a young age, Sophie Jones is already somewhat of a celebrity by the time she begins her freshman year at Yale. While studying physics, she opts to study time and is determined to answer the question: How can we see time itself?
Not long after arriving at Yale, Sophie meets Jake, a young student studying finance who she shares an immediate and intense connection with.
With Jake by her side, Sophie no longer feels the need to find the answers to all her unanswered questions; however, Jake isn’t so sure.
Jake continues to work toward accomplishing his own dreams, but what about Sophie’s? As painful as it is to end things between them, Jake feels it’s the only way to get Sophie back on track to ensure her future success. Is it worth it? Naturally, only time will tell.
A year passes, and life events bring Sophie back to Yale, where she is determined to prove block theory — the idea that the past and present exist simultaneously. Sophie strongly believes we can see both.
How? The answer is simple: love. She knows this because she experienced it firsthand with Jake, but can she prove it? If she can, how will this affect the world and the one person in it who matters the most to her, Jake?
“The Love Proof” was a refreshing and fast-paced read. If a love story involving physics seems daunting, do not be discouraged. The author effortlessly introduces and explains the terminology of physics in layman’s terms for the reader while still developing the main and supporting characters.
I found myself rooting for the two protagonists and whether true love would prevail in the end. No spoilers here. I highly recommend checking out a copy at your local library to find out!