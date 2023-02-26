Home. A four-letter word that can evoke such strong emotions and memories, both good and bad. The word home can elicit various responses depending on who you talk to. For some, home can be a specific aroma that transports them back in time. For others, home can be a person — a parent, grandparent or loved one they visit time and again.
I’m grateful I can still visit my childhood home whenever I want and absorb the comfort and nostalgia it brings; a privilege I don’t take for granted. Sadly, for some, the place they consider home can be a distant and painful memory, a place they can never return to due to war, natural disasters or circumstance.
This is precisely the case in “The Book of Everlasting Things” by Aanchal Malhotra. “The Book of Everlasting Things” chronicles the history of partition in India in 1947 and the lives and loves that are torn apart as a result.
The story begins with a young boy named Samir, who at the tender age of 10 starts his apprenticeship at his family’s ittar shop, a perfumery that both sells and distills their own fragrances.
Samir spends his days cleaning the shop and learning about the family business under the tutelage of his uncle and his father. His father, Mohan, teaches Samir lessons on business, while Vivek teaches him about ittar. Mohan is painfully aware that Samir has a deeper bond with his brother, Vivek, who shares his passion for fragrances. Despite his passion, his father, uncle and mother assign him mundane tasks that will help familiarize him with the shop. Nonetheless, Samir is in his element when around fragrances. He spends his days surrounded by familiar scents until one day when a new scent invades his senses. He locks eyes with the owner of the scent, a young girl studying him just as intently. No words are spoken between them the first time they see one another, but in that instant, everything has changed.
Firdaus is a talented and intelligent young girl who spends her time perfecting her craft. Firdaus is only 9, but her father, Altaf, can already see her potential. Altaf was trained in khattati, calligraphy, but Firdaus’ passion and skills lay in naqqashi, which is the art of embellishing manuscripts. When Samir and Firdaus’ families meet and collaborate in their respective businesses, Samir is sent to study calligraphy with Altaf once a week.
Samir can hardly contain his excitement, not about calligraphy, but the chance to see Firdaus. Firdaus is equally transfixed by the memory of Samir and cannot stop thinking about him, his face now appearing in her drawings. As Firdaus and Samir grow closer throughout the years, news starts to spread in Lahore about the possibility of a two-nation solution, meaning separating Muslims and Hindus. What would this mean for Samir and Firdaus, who practice different faiths?
Fast forward to the summer of 1946 when Samir is 19 and Firdaus is 17. They have their own hopes for the future; however, members of their families start to voice the reality of the situation. In their eyes, Firdaus and Samir can never be together, even without the threat of partition looming. As the situation grows more dire, Lahore is plagued by violence and riots, and a curfew is implemented throughout the city.
A year later, the rumor of two nations had become a reality. When tragedy strikes, Samir rushes to Firdaus but cannot see her. Life inevitably pulls Samir and Firdaus apart, and their path back to one another seems impossible. As the distance between them grows, their future together becomes increasingly uncertain. Will Samir and Firdaus find a way back to one another?
This is a powerful debut novel from Malhotra. Through her characters, Malhotra paints a very real picture of what life was like for the citizens of Lahore and the fear and uncertainty they must have felt. “The Book of Everlasting Things” is a poignant story of a couple fighting for their love despite all odds against the backdrop of partition. I highly recommend checking out a copy from your local library. Happy reading!