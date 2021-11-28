As I’ve sought out more diverse and multicultural literature, I’ve discovered a new appreciation for poetry. Free from the confines of traditional grammar rules and formatting, poetry allows for the truest form of expression and authenticity, offering a soulful glimpse into the mind of the poet.
Diana Whitney’s anthology “You Don’t Have to Be Everything: Poems for Girls Becoming Themselves” includes an impressive array of female poets, creating a diverse and vibrant collection that addresses a variety of coming-of-age struggles while celebrating girls and womanhood and embracing contradictions. Featuring authors both well-known and newly-established, including Maya Angelou, Margaret Atwood, Naomi Shihab Nye, Angélica Maria Aguilera and Amanda Gorman (the first National Youth Poet Laureate), there is something for everyone to be found in this lovingly-illustrated collection.
Each turn of the page produces either unapologetic verses or gorgeous artwork and presents a refreshingly diverse picture of what it means to be a woman. The visual component was quite engaging and sets this anthology apart from many traditional poetry collections. In today’s visual society, having brightly-colored illustrations sprinkled among the text is highly appealing.
Divided into eight sections based on emotions — “Seeking,” “Loneliness,” “Attitude,” “Rage,” “Longing,” “Shame,” “Sadness” and “Belonging” — the overarching message is of strength and self-acceptance; that, as Whitney states in her introduction, “we are already enough.” While not every poem will resonate with every reader, isn’t that the beauty of poetry collections?
“You Don’t Have to Be Everything” is perfect for young women in that liminal space between adolescence and adulthood. However, even those of us who have already made the transition to womanhood will still see ourselves in the verses contained within, and perhaps we will remember our own journeys.
I saw my 13-year-old self in Melody Lee’s “Growing Up,” as she discusses learning to be proud of her flaws when others attempted to hide theirs. Lucille Clifton’s “Homage to My Hips” brought to mind the burning embarrassment I faced when my body developed more quickly than those of my peers.
And it’s not just the experiences of a single homogenous group that are presented. Race and LGBTQ issues are also discussed, such as in S. Erin Batiste’s “Questions Asked to Me When I Was Ten,” which illustrates struggles many girls experience simply because of the color of their skin.
A few of the poems touch on more mature topics; unafraid, blunt and brutally honest about the struggles that young women face and the burdens they bear, arguably now more than ever before. The chorus of diverse voices presented here asks readers to let go of traditional standards of femininity and embrace the complexity of what it means to be a woman. In a world that constantly tells young women how to act and what to be, this collection acts as a companion guide, granting permission to forego shame and embrace “becoming” at any age.
For more multicultural poetry experiences, be sure to check out “The BreakBeat Poets” series with titles such as “LatiNext,” “Black Girl Magic” and “Halal If You Hear Me,” all available at the Urbana Free Library.