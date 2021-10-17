“Moon Lake” by Joe Lansdale tells the story of Daniel Russel, who returns to the town where, 10 years ago, his father tried to kill him when he was 13.
Daniel Russell grew up hearing stories about the town of Old Long Lincoln, the town at the bottom of Moon Lake.
His father told him these stories as a former resident of the town before the dam was destroyed and the town was submerged.
As the story has it, there were still people in the town who refused to leave when the dam was destroyed.
One night, Daniel’s father packs their things into his old Buick, and they take a drive down to the bridge over the lake.
After a short conversation, the father drives the car through the railing of the bridge, and they fall into the lake below.
Luckily for Daniel, he is saved by a young girl his age named Ronnie and her father.
Unfortunately, his father and the car were gone. It would stay that way for many years.
After 10 years, he receives a call telling him that his father’s car and body were finally located.
Due to a drought, several vehicles, trash from the new town and the remains of the submerged old town were finally uncovered when the water receded.
When the recovered vehicle is finally searched, the remains of Daniel’s mother are found in the trunk.
Due to a cosmetic dental procedure, and the fact that she had left them, Daniel is sure that the remains cannot be hers.
This leads him and his old friend, Ronnie, now a police officer, to look through the trunks of the other vehicles on the lake bed.
They find that there are bones in some of the other vehicles as well.
Do these bones have anything to do with the dam purposefully being destroyed all those years ago?
How far are certain residents of the town willing to go to hide the truth?
As Daniel works with Ronnie to uncover the truth behind the dark secrets of the town, many of which involve the city council, certain facts come to light.
What these facts reveal is that no one is truly safe in New Long Lincoln, especially those who seek to find out the truth.
Overall, “Moon Lake” was a great read that made me want to check out some of the author’s other works.
There were times when I was afraid for the lives of the main characters, but there were other times where I couldn’t help but chuckle at the humor the author injected into his story.
As a warning, this book does take place in the South during the late 1970s. Due to the aforementioned setting, there are instances of racism in the book.
However, there are also various positive relationships that happen despite those barriers.
I would highly recommend the book to anyone who likes fast-paced mysteries or historical-fiction mysteries that take place in the recent past.