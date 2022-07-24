Falling in love, romance and dating are all a big part of our society. We see it everywhere from the time we are little, through the stages of adolescence, and well into adulthood.
There is a societal message that basically says, you must have a romantic partner to be happy, successful, etc.
However, imagine going through the world, being fed this message over and over again, but being completely incapable of feeling romantic or sexual attraction to anyone.
This is the premise of the book “Loveless” by Alice Oseman. We meet the main character, Georgia Warr, when she is in her final year of high school, or secondary school, as they call it across the pond. This is her last chance to have her first kiss before she goes off to college.
She feels that since everyone else her age has kissed (and more), she is immature for not yet having these experiences.
She goes to a party with her friends and tries to remedy the situation. This includes trying to kiss the boy she claims she has liked for several years and immediately backing out because she feels like she has to vomit.
Fast forward to her first year at college. Georgia thinks this will be her debut into the world of romance and dating. Despite trying to change things, she still can’t seem to find the “spark” that surrounds love and romance.
At her lowest point, due to various circumstances and bad ideas, she ends up having a falling out with both of her best friends. Along the way, she comes to terms that she is both asexual and aromantic. Essentially, she doesn’t experience sexual or romantic attraction to anyone.
Throughout the story, along with the acceptance of her sexuality, she comes to terms with the fact that friendship itself is a special type of love.
My opinions of the book are highly positive. Watching Georgia become aware of herself and her identity was a very satisfying part of reading this novel.
The only complaint I have about the book is that getting into it took some time. However, once I got past the initial hurdle, it was a fairly quick read.
The relationships between the main characters, set against the backdrop of the first-year college experience, made it a story that felt “real.”
As far as recommending this book, it is something I would suggest to teens, the targeted audience of the book, and adults. The reason is that this is a book that was long overdue. It is hard to find stories that feature characters wo are asexual/aromantic.
According to an article featured on U.S. News & World Report, it is estimated that about 1 percent of the population is asexual. That means that in regard to probability, one out of every 100 people is asexual.
There is a high probability that we all know someone who is asexual. I want to be a person who my friends can be comfortable confiding in if that identity applies to them.