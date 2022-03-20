“Reckless Girls,” by Rachel Hawkins, is the story of a group visiting a place called Meroe Island.
A beautiful place that some would consider akin to paradise, the island was the scene of a tragic shipwreck. The number of people who survived the crash was higher than the number rescued from the island.
There are plenty of tales of the island being “wrong,” a place that tests the sanity of its visitors.
Lux and her boyfriend, Nico, are living in Hawaii, working toward getting his boat fixed so they can sail the seas. Enter Brittany and Amma, two friends from college, with an offer to pay $50,000 and the cost of fixing Nico’s boat if he and Lux will be their guides on a trip to Meroe Island. Thinking that it’s a way to kick-start their adventure, Nico and Lux accept the offer.
After a rough journey, the group of four gets to Meroe Island, where they meet Jake and Eliza, a duo looking to have their own fun on the island.
After a party on the first night, Jake and Eliza decide to share their time and abundant resources with the others. As of that moment, the six people are now a group.
What could possibly go wrong on an island with a dark past, six 20-year-olds, an abundance of alcohol and a lot of free time?
We get a look at how Lux and Nico’s relationship is tested in a place that is supposed to be paradise. Amma and Brittany seem to be hiding something. Whatever it is, can Lux get to the bottom of it? What about Jake and Eliza? Are they who they say they are? Are these six people really strangers? Most importantly, when things start to go wrong, can any of the six be trusted?
As the book goes on, the audience learns more of the backstories of each of these characters, and questions start being answered.
Overall, the book was worth reading. Would I call it revolutionary? Probably not; however, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t enjoyable. There were parts where I found myself slightly less interested, but only because they featured characters that were, for lack of a better description, kind of boring. That being said, I did enjoy reading the parts from Lux’s perspective.
My biggest criticism of this book was that there were a decent amount of plot holes. Also, it wasn’t as scary or suspenseful as I initially thought it would be based on the description.
This being a thriller novel, I would recommend it to readers who prefer thrillers or books that feature thriller elements. However, someone who enjoys general fiction might be able to enjoy this one since it isn’t an intense thriller.
Furthermore, anyone who enjoys a novel with a group in an isolated location should consider reading this story.
Considering this is written by the author of “The Wife Upstairs,” I would recommend it to readers who enjoyed that novel as well.