Have you ever had a really absurd question that only science could answer? You are, by far, not the only one.
“What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” is a book devoted to just that. This book is brought to you by the author of the popular webcomic “XKCD,” Randall Munroe.
Now, you may be wondering, how is a webcomic artist qualified to answer questions with science? Well, Munroe has a physics degree and formerly worked for NASA. So, despite the book being a great time, it is also educational!
You might be wondering where the book’s questions come from. Does he just come up with a bunch of random questions to answer? All of the questions from the books are questions that he has been asked by his readers.
His first book, “What If?”, features questions about the plausibility of living on small asteroids, draining the oceans from a drain at the bottom of the Challenger Deep, and the height you would need to drop a steak from for it to be cooked when it hit the ground.
That being said, this second book doesn’t pull any punches in the interesting question department. The first question in this book considers the state of our solar system if it was filled with soup as far as Jupiter. Sounds like Campbell’s needs to start making a lot more soup.
If the plethora of strange questions wasn’t enough to convince you, the audiobook is narrated by actor Wil Wheaton. While you will miss out on the funny illustrations if you take the audiobook route, Wheaton adds an extra layer of comedy on top of an already hilarious read, struggling not to laugh as he narrates.
Here are my thoughts on the book. Whenever I read something by Munroe, I usually end up thoroughly entertained. Honestly, whatever he writes, I will read. That being said, I would recommend this book to anyone who is curious or enjoys fun, or both! If you read any of his previous books and enjoyed them, you need “What If? 2” in your life. If you want something educational but also want a laugh, please check out this book. At some point, I am probably going to go back and listen to the audiobook again, which I may have purchased for this exact purpose.
Perhaps I should write to Munroe and ask him about how long it would take to manufacture enough glitter to cover the moon …
If you enjoy this book, be sure to check out his other works, including “Thing Explainer,” “What If?” and “How To.”