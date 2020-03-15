Marriage is supposed to be an unbreakable bond between two people. However, as real life would have it, that isn’t always how it works. “Mine” by Courtney Cole is a fictionalized account of infidelity in a marriage.
After dropping off her kids with her parents, Tessa Taylor decides that she will go home and weatherproof her family’s home for the incoming storm. When she isn’t able to find her iPad, she decides to use her husband Ethan’s instead. What she finds when she unlocks the iPad is something that she would never expect. Photos reveal that he has been cheating on her with a younger woman. As the storm rages outside, a blackness begins to grow inside Tessa’s heart. She wants answers, and so she messages the woman, named Lindsey, from Ethan’s iPad and tells her to come over. Thinking it was Ethan, Lindsey is more than happy to comply with the request. Of course, when she gets there, Lindsey quickly realizes that Ethan was not the person who sent the message. Unfortunately, she has already been restrained per another request of “Ethan’s.” Handcuffed to the bed of her own accord, Lindsey comes face to face with Tessa. Told in two different points of view, the audience gets to experience both Tessa in the present and Lindsey while she gets to know Ethan in the past.
Overall, the book was entertaining. It definitely started off at a quick pace. Within the first few chapters, the stage had already been set for the story. Well written with interesting characters to keep me turning pages. Tessa is the type of character the audience will root for. She is a successful businesswoman who has worked very hard to get where she is. Lindsey, on the other hand, is a character opposite of Tessa. She shows no remorse throughout the story for her actions, insisting that, even though he is married, Ethan is hers. In addition, despite being in a situation where she is at a clear disadvantage, she continues to insult and goad Tessa. She hates the fact that Tessa has more than she does, and so she tries to rationalize her actions.
The reader might find Tessa’s chapters more interesting, while Lindsey’s are somewhat of a struggle to get through. These chapters explore more of the backstory of Lindsey, and there is very little action happening compared to Tessa’s chapters. Toward the end, a sequence of events happen that are a little too coincidental and hard to believe. This sequence changes the story in a way that makes the ending happier than it probably should be.
The novel is enjoyable and worth reading for adults interested in a quick story involving infidelity or an interesting read.