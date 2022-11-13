SIDNEY — Captain Wren Thomas is ready to share his story.
Nine years have passed since the Sidney-born mariner was kidnapped and held for ransom by drug-addicted ocean pirates for 18 agonizing days along the Niger River Delta.
Nine years have passed since Thomas returned to the states a changed man, carrying wounds that wracked his mind with years of nightmares and suicidal thoughts.
Time, his family, professional help and a surprising companionship have brought Thomas back from the brink. Now, he wants the world to learn more about his journey.
“It’s part of my healing to let people know what happened,” Thomas said from his home in Sidney. “There’s always a way to heal.”
On Friday — Nov. 11, nine years to the day after Thomas returned home — his story hit shelves. “Pirate Hostage: How Faith & a Dog Named Beaux Saved My Life,” co-authored by Thomas and Lori Vangilder-Preuss, vividly profiles his capture and recovery in brutal detail.
Last week, Thomas sat down with The News-Gazette and described the deadly horrors of captivity in the mangroves of Nigeria, and the years he’s spent clawing back.
‘I love the sea’Thomas loved his childhood in Sidney, a Champaign County village of about 1,000, where he and his friends “didn’t go home until the streetlights came on.”
“We didn’t have to worry; it was just fun,” Thomas said. His now-wife, Rhonda, grew up down the street from him.
Thomas found the water on a whim, following the path of a cousin who’d begun working in an oilfield in Louisiana, near the Gulf of Mexico. After high school, Thomas was working for Tidewater Marine as a deckhand, painting and cleaning supply boats. He obtained his mate’s license and became a captain in 1991.
“I love the sea,” Thomas said. “It was rough in the winter, but the summertime was beautiful. Out there in the clean air of the ocean, just rocking.”
The mariner started his family there as his career blossomed. He traveled the world — to the coasts of India, Trinidad, Brazil — piloting supply boats to offshore oil rigs, bringing workers all the food, fuel and machinery they needed to survive and get the job done. He also briefly served in the Marine Corps.
In 2009, he began commanding vessels off the coast of West Africa. First he led the M/V Deep Stim, a vessel ported in Lagos, Nigeria, which assisted with oil fracking for Schlumberger, the world leader for oilfield services.
In 2011, he began working for Edison Chouest Offshore, which contracted with locals from the Gulf of Guinea to work on Thomas’ crew as cooks, stewards and seamen.
From the get-go, working in Nigeria was “nerve-wracking,” Thomas said. Many of his crewmates were inexperienced, hired with erroneous licenses, fake passports and other falsified employment documents, he said, which began to brush against his exacting standards on the C-Retriever.
“I ran a very tight ship,” Thomas said. “I wanted it clean, I wanted it to be the best-looking ship over there. I wanted my crew to know their stuff — because the crew makes the captain.”
Confrontations with his crew were frequent as the risks of the region began to weigh on Thomas. In November 2011, a sister ship was boarded by pirates, who took three hostages for ransom, releasing them after two weeks of negotiations.
Shortly after an argument with a seaman that ended with Thomas firing the man, drug-enforcement agents from the Nigerian government boarded the ship twice, searching the rooms of the captain and an engineer — another American nicknamed “HiLo” — to investigate a claim that Thomas was dealing illicit drugs out of the boat.
When he visited home, the captain seemed distant from his family and friends. He couldn’t shake the feeling that something was going to happen on his next journey.
‘Just freaking the hell out’On Oct. 17, 2013, Thomas received an email from one of his managers that a group from Bayelsa State in Nigeria had threatened to attack ECO vessels if the company didn’t hire more workers from the region.
Thomas’ crew made several trips to and from the Agbami Oilfield not too far away in the following days, until he got a call on Oct. 21 from a Chevron Area manager to plot a course to the Mere Field, far closer to Bayelsa.
Despite Thomas’ objections, he embarked on the trip, forcing his crew through several security runs, ordering them to keep constant watch of the vessel.
After two days, a restless Thomas fell asleep around midnight on Oct. 23.
Three hours passed before he heard HiLo’s frantic knocks on his door. This was it — sea pirates had boarded the C-Retriever.
Thomas and his crewmate rushed down to the ship’s engine room, behind its watertight door. They locked themselves in, chained the door “and just waited,” Thomas said.
For six hours, Thomas, HiLo and his crew waited as the pirates climbed aboard and began boring a hole into the door with a handheld grinder. The crew had no weapons; in defense, Thomas sprayed water with a hose through the hole, shocking the pirate using the machine.
“That didn’t help at all,” he said.
After hours of screeching progress on the metal door, the pirates sledgehammered a hole into it, then poked the barrel of an AK-47 through.
The pirates fired two shots, which ricocheted across the room, as Thomas tried to find his crew. Everyone but HiLo was hidden away somewhere. He weighed his options.
“I decided it was time to give up before someone got hurt,” he said. “We were scared, but it was almost a peaceful scared. We didn’t cry, we were just freaking the hell out.”
Thomas surrendered, and the armed pirates prodded the two mariners out to the deck before loading them into a speedboat.
As the speedboat was towed to shore, the gang of about a dozen pirates raided three separate shrimping boats on the way, holding the shrimpers at gunpoint and stealing their supplies.
The pirates draped Thomas and HiLo with a thick, smelly tarp as the boat entered the mouth of the Niger River. When they were uncovered at the first camp along the delta, “all the rest of the kidnappers and people were cheering,” Thomas said.
“I was just like, ‘What the (expletive) are we doing here?’” he said.
‘No reason to keep us’His first week at an isolated glade in the Niger Delta was filled with stressful encounters and strange mundanities with the erratic group of Nigerian pirates.
From their bunk in a four-walled hut, Thomas and HiLo survived off occasional meals of Indomie instant noodles, which the pirates fed them about every other day.
Thomas knew why they’d been captured: American hostages net higher sums from the companies that employ them. But their apparent value was a double-edged sword.
“The first thing they told us is if anyone came looking for us, they were going to kill us first,” Thomas said. “Because they had no reason to keep us.”
The conditions were squalid, and their captors were cruel. When Thomas climbed out of bed to relieve himself one night, a pirate held a gun to his head.
He witnessed one pirate beat a servant boy, the cook for the site, beating his back with a machete after the boy tried to steal a cellphone.
The captain dreaded the idea of any people or boats sighting them. The pirates chambered their weapons each time they heard rustling in the distance, yet raised “all nine kinds of hell” partying almost every night.
“They were drinking and smoking crack and everything else,” Thomas said. “It didn’t help that they had guns, too.”
A week in, the camp relocated with the hostages and began communicating over the phone with the ECO office, talking every day, Thomas said.
Meanwhile, the FBI had relayed to the hostages’ families that the two had been captured and held for ransom on the job. “Pirate Hostage” details some of the family’s recollections from those harrowing weeks, when they weren’t sure whether Thomas would leave alive or dead.
“There’s no book you can read on what you can do when that happens to you,” Rhonda Thomas said. “It was a tough time.”
This period was excruciating for her husband, who endured continued abuse from the kidnappers as ransom negotiations inched along. He endured a menagerie of emotions, from constant prayer to begging the pirates to take his life.
After 18 days, a ransom deal seemed to materialize. Excitement started to build for all parties, as the pirates took the captive seamen to a riverbank near the mainland.
As the boat was tied up, three of the pirates went to get the ransom money and brought it back to the boat to count up. It was short about $4,000 from the agreed amount, Thomas said. The mood changed.
“That was the scariest moment of the whole time,” Thomas said. “We thought we were getting shot, for sure.”
According to Thomas, the pirates reproached the men who’d brought the money and found the remainder in the SUV they’d arrived in. Thomas and HiLo were forced off the boat at gunpoint, and their captors departed, never to be seen again.
‘We were speechless’The next couple days were a whirlwind of flights, debriefings and hotel stays for the now-freed hostages.
A day after his release, Thomas flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to speak with FBI agents at the U.S. embassy.
“I was just talking, talking, talking,” Thomas said. “I knew they wasn’t going to be able to do nothing about it, but it was good to get it off my chest.”
He can’t remember much from the first call he made to his wife, other than how sweet it felt to hear her voice.
His enthusiasm started to build. On Thomas’ flight home to Louisiana, he hugged the first steward he saw.
When they got off the jet, Rhonda and HiLo’s wife were standing on a hangar near company headquarters. The Thomases embraced.
“I don’t think we could speak for a while,” Rhonda Thomas said. “We were speechless, just tearful and crying. Honestly, I don’t think that we knew what to say. It was very joyful.”
The return home to his boys in Louisiana and family in central Illinois was a quiet one. The FBI wanted everything hushed while he was still captive, so as to not affect negotiations. The families were provided daily briefings.
When Thomas returned, both he and the family wanted a hero’s welcome, a parade to celebrate.
“We didn’t know if he’d been shot, beaten, we just didn’t know, and so the FBI and the psychological experts from there felt like it was better not to have a parade when he came home, all the things we wanted,” Rhonda Thomas said.
‘You’ve got to take that dog’
Shortly after Thomas began getting adjusted to being home, a new calling arose. On Nov. 17, 2013, a tornado ripped apart Gifford. Thomas, then living in Homer, spent the following days assisting families who’d lost everything.
“That’s about all I’ve done since then,” Thomas said.
In the first year, he went on a small press run, recounting his story for pieces on CNN and NBC.
But the trauma from his experience held a grip on his conscious and unconscious lives.
He was drinking every night, over-medicating, facing nightmares when he laid down to sleep and suicidal thoughts when he awoke, Thomas said.
“I was in real bad shape,” he said. The anxieties prevented him from re-obtaining his captain’s license, after 28.5 years at sea.
A new partner changed everything. Thomas had been reading about service dogs as a way to manage stress and assist his introduction back into society.
His curiosity led to him flying to Orange County, Calif., in late 2014 to go through rigorous training with a canine companion.
The choice came down to Lanie, a German Shepard, and Beaux, a Rottweiler with a strange coincidence that was first noticed by Thomas’ sister, Sheri Wilson. Beaux had been born the same day Thomas was captured.
“I was like, ‘He’s your angel,’” Wilson said. “‘You’ve got to take that dog.’”
The pair spent days working through commands, like “block” and “cover,” where Beaux would stand in front or behind Thomas to keep him a safe distance from others. They meshed beautifully, Wilson said.
“We worked together real well,” he said. “He protected me, gave me a sense of life.”
Beaux passed away a couple years ago.
Small steps have gone a long way in Thomas’ road to recovery. He quit smoking, then quit drinking three-and-a-half years ago.
Ever since he returned to the States, Thomas has been scribbling down details he remembered from his captivity. For half a decade, he’s partnered with publisher Tracy Ertl and ghostwriter Vangilder-Preuss to bring his story to life.
Most of the book draws from his notes, and from questions his publisher and co-author asked him. It spares none of the brutal details. His reasons are clear.
“I wanted to get it around the world that piracy is real today, for people to know it really happens,” Thomas said. “And a big part of it is Beaux. I want them to know service dogs are real and that they work.
“If you do what you’re supposed to do, as far as therapy and psychiatry, things will get better, especially if you have close family.
“I want the public to know how far I’ve come.”