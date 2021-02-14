If you’ve read my previous reviews, you’ll remember that I raved about a book a few years ago written by Stuart Turton.
“The Devil and the Dark Water” is another one worthy of being called a must-read.
The year is 1634, and the governor general of Batavia is leaving to return to Amsterdam with his wife, Sara, and their daughter, Lia.
There are seven ships that will be making the eight-month journey home.
Also on the ship is Samuel Pipps, the world’s greatest detective, and his companion, Lieutenant Arent Hayes.
However, Pipps is a prisoner and is heading back to Amsterdam to be put to death.
Pipps has no idea why the governor general has put him in manacles, let alone what he is guilty of doing.
As they are waiting to board the ship, a leper shouts a curse at it and those boarding it. He then bursts into flames.
When Hayes and Sara try to aid the leper, they realize he has no tongue and he’s lame in one foot. There is no way he could have climbed the stack of crates to utter his curse.
Sara tries to convince her husband to sail on a different ship or wait a week, but his precious cargo has been loaded, and nothing will convince him otherwise.
Because Pipps is locked away, he convinces Hayes that he must investigate and find out who is behind the curse and who is the target.
Hayes and Sara begin investigating the mysterious circumstances aboard the Saardam.
Turton has once again written a book that will draw you in and not let you go until you finish it.
Just as his previous book, “The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” kept me intrigued and trying to guess what was really going to happen, this book does the same.
Is Pipps a good guy or a bad guy? Is there really a devil stalking victims on the ship? What is the governor general’s precious cargo?
These are all questions that will be answered when you read this book.