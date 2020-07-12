Liv Constantine has written a book, “The Wife Stalker,” that keeps you on the edge of your seat to the very end. I’ll admit, I almost did not finish this book.
I was really frustrated with the characters at the beginning. But, if you have the perseverance, you’ll be rewarded with a page-turning experience.
Piper Reynaud has moved to Westport, Conn., to start a new life. She’s opened a wellness clinic that offers meditation, yoga and counseling. She is a widow who is reinventing herself.
She meets Leo Drakos, a local attorney, while he is working on a big case. His client was one of the patrons of her clinic. He’s married and has two kids, Stelli and Evie. She’s very attracted to him and he to her.
This isn’t the first time she’s been attracted to a married man, and she knows firsthand, no marriage is permanent.
Joanna has been there for Leo all along. She has been waiting for him to emerge from the severe depression that he has been suffering for a long time. She’s the perfect stay-at-home mom, cooking the perfect dinners for supper every night, caring for the children and keeping the perfect house for Leo. She’s his sounding board for his cases, and she longs for him to return to the charismatic, energetic man she fell in love with.
Leo falls head over heels in love with Piper. Within weeks of meeting her, he is ready to kick Joanna out of the house and marry Piper. Joanna is devastated and is willing to go to any lengths to keep her family intact.
Joanna confides in her therapist, Celeste, about fears she has for the children based on information she has found out about Piper’s past. Joanna goes to extremes to find that proof she needs that will prove that she is correct about Piper.
This is a story of obsession, family and dealing with difficulties that arise in your life.
Joanna’s thought processes are affected by her mother who was left by Joanna’s dad when Joanna was 18. Her mother is very needy and thinks all men are awful.
One of the bright spots in the book is Leo’s Greek family, especially his mother, Evangelia. The dichotomy of Leo’s family experience compared to Joanna’s family and even Piper’s past, is such a stark contrast.
If nothing else, this book is a warning to parents about the baggage we give our children when we hold on to the bitterness we felt as children. Bitterness can become a generational problem in families.