Sulari Gentill’s newest suspense novel, “The Woman in the Library,” is an interesting book within a book. The book is told from the first-person perspective of Freddie (Winifred Kincaid), an Australian author living in Boston, having received a Sinclair scholarship to write a novel. There’s another story woven between the chapters of Freddie’s experiences; a series of letters from Leo writing his favorite author, Hannah Tigone.
The book starts with Leo’s letter to Hannah about her newest novel and his ongoing efforts to be published. Freddie’s story is being written by Hannah as the reader progresses through the book. Freddie is sitting in the famous Reading Room of the Boston Public Library trying to start her novel. Seated at her table are Heroic Chin (Whit), Handsome Man (Cain) and Freud Girl (Marigold). She is writing descriptions of her three tablemates as characters in her novel when they all hear a woman scream. Security tells everyone to stay seated while the scream is investigated. The four strangers strike up a conversation and hit it off. When the all-clear is announced, they go out to eat at a restaurant and form a quick friendship from their weird afternoon.
The next morning, Freddie is alarmed at learning that a dead woman has been discovered at the library, and the four strangers reach out to discuss it.
They learn the woman’s identity and that she is connected to Whit. The four strangers, now friends, can’t help but start to research and investigate the murder. Everyone has secrets that surround the events of that afternoon.
As Freddie tries to navigate this new friendship and the differences in American versus Australian society, she comes to learn secrets about the others.
The story within the story, the communications between Leo and Hannah take a strange turn when Hannah inserts Leo into the story as Freddie’s neighbor and fellow Sinclair scholarship awardee.
You start to see real Leo (by the letters) start to critique and give advice to Hannah, the published author. The Leo that is Freddie’s neighbor is very helpful and creepy at the same time.
When Whit is stabbed outside his residence, Freddie realizes that someone knows about them and is threatening/warning them. As the secrets come out, Freddie must decide on whether she can trust Cain, Whit and Marigold.
How can she trust them when she knows that one of them is the murderer? However, how could one of the four tablemates be the murderer when they were all sitting together in the Reading Room when the woman screamed?
This is a great page-turner. Who is guilty? Who is innocent? Who’s hiding what they really know? This is another mystery well worth the time spent reading it. I have not read this author before, but she has definitely made my list of “want to read” authors.