“After She Wrote Him” is one of Sulari Gentill’s earlier works republished with her growing popularity.
It is the story of Madison, a lawyer, who writes 1930s mystery stories, and of Edward, a literary author.
Who is the real author, and who is the character? Madison is writing about Edward, and Edward is writing about Madison.
Edward is present when someone is murdered at a friend’s art gallery gala. The murder victim is someone who rubs Edward and his friend, Willow, the artist, the wrong way. Edward is immediately suspected of murder because of the very public confrontation and prior history he had with the victim. Edward’s first novel was edited by the murder victim, and Edward always believed the work had been hacked to pieces.
Madison, wants to get away from her 1930s character, Veronica Killwilly, who is very popular and is being discussed for a movie.
She wants to do something modern, and her mind quickly becomes immersed in Edward’s world.
She and her husband are dealing with a private family grief, and her husband is initially supportive of her immersing herself in a new book.
Edward is instantly captivated by Madison and her world. He can’t stop writing about her and her life.
Her personal issues with her husband and her life consume him so completely that he is becoming attracted to her.
In turn, Madison slowly is becoming attracted to Edward. She can’t stop thinking about how to get him out of the mess of the murder she has created for him. She starts seeing him, and he sees her in their everyday life.
Who’s real, and who’s the character?
The book is captivating. It gets you hooked, wanting to figure out who’s real and who’s not real. Or, are they both real in some way?
I have to say that Ms. Gentill writes in such a way that you don’t want to put the book down.
However, I was disappointed by the ending. I was hoping for a better resolution to the story than was written.
It made sense, but it wasn’t what I was expecting and wasn’t as good of an ending as the previous Gentill novel I reviewed.
She is a captivating author. Don’t let my discouragement of the ending keep you from reading this book. It is completely immersive.