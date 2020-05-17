“Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington” by Ted Widmer is a book about Abraham Lincoln and his trip to Washington, D.C., after being elected president of the United States.
The year is 1861 and the United States is on the verge of Civil War. When Lincoln won the election, there were Southern people promising to make sure he did not arrive at his inauguration.
At the same time Lincoln is preparing to leave Springfield for D.C., Jefferson Davis was traveling as fast as he could to reach Montgomery, Ala., for his inauguration as the president of the Confederate States of America; a literal race was happening across our nation.
Lincoln stepped aboard the “Presidential Special” in Springfield to start his 1,900-mile journey to Washington, D.C. -- a trip he didn’t know if he would complete.
There was reliable intelligence that a conspiracy to assassinate him was in the works to happen in Baltimore. In 1861, there was no easy way to get from Springfield to D.C.
His route took him through Indiana and Ohio to Pittsburgh and then back into Ohio to Cleveland. He traveled up along Lake Erie, across the state of New York to Troy, N.Y., and then down to New York City, through New Jersey to Philadelphia. He left Philadelphia to go back to Trenton, N.J., and then down to Baltimore and on to Washington.
Each stop along the way, Lincoln spoke to the crowds from the back of the train. Travel conditions were not the best and his life was threatened by every crowd. Could there be an assassin lurking?
As Lincoln made this arduous journey, he had to draw on all of his mental and physical strength to survive.
This trip also taught him something important that got him through the next four years. He found his inner strength, which was renewed by the crowds of admirers along the way. He developed his ability to improvise his speeches, discovered his power as a leader and saw his country up close and personal over the 13 days it took him to get to D.C.
This book tells us why Lincoln is one of our greatest presidents and shows us what he was willing to endure to lead this nation.