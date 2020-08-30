Veronica Roth is the author of the very popular Divergent series for teens. “The Chosen Ones” is her first adult novel.
Ten years ago, five teenagers stood up against the Dark One — and prevailed. The Dark One was destroying the world city by city, and there was a prophecy that the Chosen One would stop him. It turns out it was five Chosen Ones who came together to defeat him.
Sloane, one of those five teens, hates her life in so many ways. She has no privacy; she’s constantly on display as one of the World’s Heroes. There is so much going on inside her head, and her fellow Chosen Ones don’t understand it except for Albert.
After they help dedicate a monument to their defeating the bad guy, one of the Chosen Ones dies, suddenly and tragically.
Sadly, it’s not until the funeral that Sloane realizes something is still not right in the world. The story takes a sudden turn, and I don’t want to give away the story.
If you love fantasy tales where the good guys fight evil and evil is defeated, this is your book. Sloane is not your typical hero; all goodness and niceness. She is hard on people, cruel in how she hurts them and angry at everything and anything.
This book grabbed me from the very beginning. I will admit, I never read Roth’s Divergent series. I despise post-apocalyptic stories.
The twists and turns in the book keep you wanting to find out more about what’s really going on in the background.
Interspersed throughout the story are redacted government documents about Sloane and the others that she requested through a FOIA request.
I look forward to the next book. I want to see where the author takes the story of Sloane and her friends.