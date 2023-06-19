Mark Dawidziak’s new book, “A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe,” looks at Poe, considered to be one of the early progenitors of the mystery and horror genres.
In fact, many books have been written about Poe’s mysterious death, at the age of 40, in 1849; some fiction, some nonfiction. There have been video games and movies made about Poe’s death.
Mr. Dawidziak looks not only at his death but the life of Poe. Not the romanticized, caricatured life most people identify as Poe, but the gloomy person with dark rings under his eyes usually with a skull or raven somewhere in the picture.
The author has done exhaustive research to find the truth about Poe so we may know the man who disappeared for seven days only to be found on a park bench in Baltimore on Oct. 3, breathing his last breaths, wearing someone else’s clothes.
To this day, there are unanswered questions: Who was Reynolds, that he cried out for, in his last hours?
What exactly was the cause of his delirium, that many called “congestion of the brain,” “cerebral inflammation” or “brain fever”?
Poe, by the nature of his novels, became the father of the detective story as well as modern horror stories.
One could say Poe was a man of his time. The 19th century was the time of “death culture.” Elaborate mourning rituals that grew in grandeur over time. Beautiful and extensive cemeteries laid out to be social places. Songs and poems that were beautiful but focused on death and grief were the focus of society.
People who are fascinated by this topic are very intense and sure they have found the truth, just those who follow Jack the Ripper. The list of causes for his death is as numerous as a list of deaths at the morgue. The author admits he has his favorite theory but is quick to state his theory is no more probable than any other.
The author interviews a variety of people: Poe scholars, museum curators, medical experts and historians as well as horror authors, true-crime authors, forensic pathologists, anthropologists and archaeologists.
He even interviews an actor who’s portrayed Poe as well as an FBI agent who is a pioneer in investigation techniques.
I’ve always been fascinated by Poe. I’ve read a lot of his novels and poems; I prefer the novels. I’ve played hidden-object games based on his novels, all investigated by Monsieur Dupin. I have even watched “The Raven” (2012), starring John Cusack and Luke Evans. It’s very violent but well done.
This is a book for a true Poe aficionado. I hope you come to see Poe as the man he was versus the dishonest and grotesque descriptions written about him at the time of his death.