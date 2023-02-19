Susan McKinney | Dropped into an Agatha Christie-like mystery
- Susan McKinney
-
-
Kat Rosenfield’s newest book, “You Must Remember This,” takes a look at a family mystery and what happens when family members get greedy.
On Christmas Eve, 85-year-old Miriam Caravasios goes for a walk on her Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine. The island is surrounded by ice. In her younger days, Miriam would cross the ice to secretly meet her lover. Unfortunately, Miriam has dementia, and she knows her path, but she doesn’t remember the year. When the ice starts to crack, it is too late, and she dies in the cold water.
The book reminds me of an Agatha Christie novel. The family is gathered for the holidays, and the matriarch dies.
Was it her dementia? Was it the evil plotting of a family member?
Delphine, Miriam’s granddaughter and the surprise heir to her estate, starts asking questions she shouldn’t ask. Was it Adam, the live-in aide for Miriam and Delphine’s secret boyfriend?
Was it Shelly, the former housekeeper who left years ago under a dark cloud?
Was it one of Miriam’s children, Theodora, Diana or Richard? They all have their secrets, grudges and desires.
When Delphine is announced as the heir, cutting off aunts and uncles from the estate, she is put at the center of a rising tide of tensions. She is devastated by her grandmother’s death and wants to find out what happened.
As her questions start opening up closets that shouldn’t be opened, she will learn a lot about her grandmother’s death and life. What Delphine learns takes her down some dark paths to find the truth of Miriam, her life and her death.
Is Delphine as innocent and devastated by her grandmother’s death as she appears? The novel’s ending is poetic justice.
Like in the Christie novels, there’s more than one death before the end of the book.
This book reminds us that we are fragile beings and only as whole as our memories. The author has a writing style that draws you into the story, right into the house with all the suspects.
Susan McKinney is the librarian at the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library. She received her master’s in library science from the University of Illinois. She came here from Indiana for graduate school and fell in love with the area. She has lived here ever since. She is an avid reader and enjoys mystery, suspense, fantasy and action novels.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Michigan State struggles with uncertain return to classes
- N. Korea makes fresh threats, US bombers fly after ICBM test
- Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2
- Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
- Susan McKinney | Dropped into an Agatha Christie-like mystery
- Rich Warren | Ask and you shall receive
- John Frayne | A reminder of my Irish dancing days
- The Screening Room | 'Ant-Man 3' shrinks from its purpose at first, then grows on you
- Jaguars making plenty of noise this winter
- Big Ten stretch run could be a doozy
Most Popular
Articles
- District recommends 'change in administration' at Urbana High School
- Perrin has left Illini basketball program
- Tuesday Morning closing its Champaign store
- Rantoul police release reports, body-camera footage on shooting involving officers that left man dead
- Board resolution recommends Nance be replaced as Urbana High principal in 2023-24
- Big 10: The case for (and against) REO Speedwagon in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- State's attorney: Rantoul officer's use of deadly force justified
- Extensive tree-cutting along I-74 hits too close to home for Mahomet man
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Out on the recruiting trail
- Time capsule discovered in Illini Hall's cornerstone