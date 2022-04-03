The authors of “Making Your Crazy Work for You: From Trauma and Isolation to Self-Acceptance and Love,” it as a guidebook to help individuals enhance the most vital relationship in any person’s life — the one they have with themselves.
Dr. Mark Borg, Dr. Grant Brenner and Daniel Berry wrote a series of books on “irrelationships,” and they now adopt that model to give the reader a step-by-step program for self-understanding and change.
“Crazy,” as defined in this book, refers to each person’s unique reaction to pain, fear and anxiety brought on by isolation from other people and one’s self.
In the introduction, the authors discuss how emotions are what we use as our compass in getting through life.
If our emotions are messed up by anxiety, we lose the “checks and balances” that we have to make decisions and use our memories as guidelines.
What the authors are suggesting in this book is learning to use life’s challenges as a teacher on how to live.
We depend on other people during those difficult times for love and support.
When we do not have that support, life’s challenges can make us crazy, leading to a slow death by isolation.
The isolated state of a person is called “irrelationship” and causes us to break off relationships with others and with ourselves and our feelings or desires.
It can leave us to be unable to connect with the contradictory parts of ourselves and become unable to improve our sense of well-being.
The book is a book meant for individuals to use to help themselves figure out their “crazy.”
It is broken into three parts: Identifying Your Crazy; Treating Your Crazy; and Bending, Blending and Mending.
In their conclusion, the authors discuss that reconnecting with yourself, your crazy, will help you in making connections with others and being able to make things right when you mess up.
This book is a great book for those who have been isolated due to the pandemic and have broken off a lot of connections with other people.
Sometimes, people have a hard time socializing after not doing it for a period of time.
I think this book is also valuable because we all have something about ourselves that we think is crazy and learn to accept and utilize our crazy to make our journey through life easier rather than harder.