Orson Scott Card has started a new series called "Lost and Found." The first novel shares this name.
Ezekiel Blast has a micropower — finding lost things. A micropower is a power that isn’t important enough to be a superpower like flying.
As he walks to school, he finds hair scrunchies and immediately knows to whom they belong. He has had this ability since he was young. Initially, he would return the items, but because most of the time they were insignificant, people accused him of stealing them and returning them to look good.
It got so bad that the police started hauling him into the police station and threatened him with arrest. Ezekiel’s Dad became very knowledgeable in how to help his son in being set free, but the reputation stuck.
He’s a freshman who is still a pariah because of his reputation.
As he is walking to school one day, Beth approaches him. She’s very short, very smart and very bullied. She’s a 13-year-old who has proportionate dwarfism and is in 10th grade. She asks if he would let her walk with him to school in his “shunning bubble.”
Thus begins an unlikely friendship. Part of this friendship is Beth accompanying Ezekiel to a group session for people with micropowers.
There’s a boy who can sense every spider in his vicinity, the girl who can make people yawn, the boy who can remove any smell from the room.
The doctor in charge of the group is studying micropowers to determine how they can be used for the greater good.
One day as Ezekiel is walking to school by himself, Detective Shank approaches him to ask if he would consider helping the detective find a 6-year-old girl who’s been kidnapped from her home.
Ezekiel has never tried to find people before. As he explains, people aren’t lost; they know where they are. After rethinking how to go about it, Ezekiel works with the detective.
I liked this story a lot. There is a lot of depth to Ezekiel and Beth’s relationship and Ezekiel’s relationship with his father and with Detective Shank.
Ezekiel’s mother was killed when he was 4, and his relationship with his dad is unique. His dad is a very understanding parent that his son is different, but not in a bad way.
There is a lot more I could talk about with the book, but I don’t want to spoil the story or the ending. I look forward to the next book in the series.