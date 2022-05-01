Laurie Zaleski’s mother always dreamed of having an animal-rescue farm. In her book, “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals,” she chronicles her childhood with her mother, Annie, and sister and brother after her mother fled an abusive marriage, and pairs it with her promise to make Annie’s dream a reality.
Annie took her three children and what little belongings she could grab and ran away from her husband. Laurie’s dad was physically abusive to not only his wife but also his children.
Her mother ended up renting a rundown house in the woods in New Jersey for $100 a month in the 1970s. Almost immediately, she started gathering up strays and cast-off animals to rescue them.
Laurie grew up to become a successful businesswoman and bought a 15-acre farm in Southern New Jersey. Just weeks before moving her mother, family and animals to the farm, Annie passed away. Laurie decided to honor her mother’s desire for a sanctuary for unwanted animals and created Funny Farm Animal Rescue in 2000.
Not only does this book describe Laurie’s early life and her mother’s life with her husband and Laurie’s father, Richard Zaleski, but interspersed throughout the chapters are also biographies of the various residents of Funny Farm Animal Rescue.
There’s Cooper the alpaca and his friend, Yogi the steer, who spend every day together. There’s the chickens, rescued from a poultry-processing plant by “Chicken Man,” who admitted to Laurie after a year of bringing unhealthy chickens to her that every time one escaped the assembly line, he would stow it under his coat and take it out to his truck to bring to her farm.
Politico is a retired racehorse who has such horrible memories of people that he lives in a field far away from the visitors. He has put the author in the hospital twice.
Reading this book makes me think of all the shelters we have that are constantly overrun with unwanted kittens, cats, puppies, dogs and other animals. If I name the shelters, I will miss some, and I don’t want to treat the shelter situation lightly. It breaks my heart to think of these poor animals that trusted a human or humans and then were abandoned.
If you cannot take on an obligation for 10 to 20 years, please do not adopt; get a stuffed animal instead.
If you really want to help animals but don’t have time or space, please volunteer for one of these shelters. They can always use an extra set of hands. Donate your time or your money; there are lots of animals turned into shelters that have health problems.