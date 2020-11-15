“Murder on Cold Street” by Sherry Thomas is the newest book (number five) in the Lady Sherlock series. You may remember I reviewed the first book (if not all of them) previously.
In this series, Sherlock Holmes is really a woman, Charlotte Holmes, pretending to have a brother named Sherlock who solves mysteries.
In this book, Charlotte/Sherlock must solve a murder investigation that involves Scotland Yard’s Inspector Treadles, her ally in law enforcement.
He has been accused of murder and was discovered with the two murder victims. The victims are associates of the factory that his wife’s family owns.
Recently, she had inherited it because her brother passed away only two years after her father had passed away.
This fact leaves her in charge of a manufacturing company that she has always wanted to help in running.
Charlotte, Lord Ingram, Mrs. Watson and their other associates have their work cut out for them.
It is less than a week from Christmas, and the inspector investigating this murder has told them he will indict Inspector Robert Treadles on Christmas Eve.
Will Charlotte be able to find the evidence that proves Treadles is innocent, or will she find that he is guilty of the crimes of which he is accused?
Everyone who has information is not telling the whole truth, in part due to the constraints of Victorian society.
One of the things I enjoy most about these mysteries is that it takes the Victorian societal norms for women and absolutely turns those norms on their heads.
Charlotte resorted to an extreme measure, in the first book, to gain independence from her parents. In doing so, she has had to create Sherlock, otherwise no one would believe that a woman could solve these mysteries.
Mrs. Watson is a retired actress and widow. Actresses were considered only steps above street prostitutes. Mrs. Treadles wants to run her family’s business and has the knowledge to do so but faces harsh opposition from the men in the company.
Charlotte’s sister, Olivia, writes her sister’s adventures under a male pen name to get them published. In this book, Mr. Lanstead, one of the victims, has a niece who’s bi-racial and dealing with that stigma in English society.
These are good mysteries that remind you of the real Sherlock Holmes.
There is some lighthearted humor, an unusual mystery and, of course, a wonderful overarching storyline that is woven into each book, dealing with a criminal mastermind named Moriarty.