This book, “The Soul of Genius,” by Jeffrey Orens, looks at the first Solvay Conference on Physics held in 1911.
Mr. Orens, who worked for Solvay Chemical, was intrigued by a picture taken at the 1927 Solvay Conference, the fifth such conference, which hangs at the company.
It is a picture of people who would rather work on their theoretical physics problems than pose for a picture.
The only woman in the picture is Marie Curie.
A young Albert Einstein is in the picture as well.
Other big names in physics are also pictured, such as Erwin Schrodinger, Werner Heisenberg, Niels Bohr and Max Planck.
This conference was started by Ernest Solvay.
As he grew older, he became a scientific philanthropist.
He wanted to provide scientists like Edison and Curie a forum that was dynamic.
He wanted scientists to meet, share theories and debate alternative approaches in an open and global manner.
The first conference was a small group setting. The scientists lived, breathed and talked physics around the clock. There were formal sessions.
However, the participants ate together, took breaks together and basked in the company of fellow scientists.
This book deals with the interactions between Marie Curie and Albert Einstein at this conference. Their meeting was the beginning of a long professional friendship.
At the time of the conference, Marie Curie was the only person to have received two Nobel Peace prizes, one for physics and one for chemistry.
She was also the only woman to attend any of the Solvay Conferences until 1933, when her daughter, Irene Joliot-Curie, and Lise Meitner attended.
Marie Curie, at the time, was the subject of vicious, hateful attacks in the French press.
The week that Madame Curie was at the conference, “Le Journal,” a Paris newspaper, carried a headline story about Curie’s love affair with Paul Langevin, who had been her deceased husband’s student and assistant.
Albert Einstein connected with Marie Curie instantly at this first conference.
He saw the injustice happening to a brilliant mind, all because she was a woman, and became her staunch supporter.
The author gives detailed information about each of the attendees.
He goes into depth to discuss each attendee’s contributions to science and how it related to the conference, Curie and Einstein.
The conference took Einstein, in 1911 barely known outside Germany, to being the rising star, the genius physics would push to greater heights.
The conference also allowed the attendees to meet the real Marie Curie, the woman behind the stern face who wanted to be rightfully credited for what she had done.