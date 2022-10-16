Peter Swanson’s newest book, “Nine Lives,” keeps you on the edge of your seat to the last word. Nine people, scattered about the United States, with no connection to each other, receive an envelope that has a single sheet of paper with nine names — eight names plus their own — printed on it.
When one of the nine people is Jessica Winslow, an FBI agent, the FBI gets busy trying to figure out who the people are and the connection between them.
Jessica doesn’t recognize any of the names; however, one of the surnames is a person she remembers her father mentioning, a father who is suffering from memory issues.
The investigation is just beginning when it is discovered that one of the people named on the list has died in Maine. The death is quickly ruled a murder, and this increases the stress on the FBI to figure out the connection and locate the surviving people.
What are the secrets of each person listed? What connection do they have to each other and to Agent Winslow? Who will survive? Who will die?
You are introduced to each of the nine people, their lives and loved ones. You are shown their lives, their thoughts and their dreams. Who is the killer targeting them, and why?
I read this book in a single day. It was so good, I could not stop reading until I got to the last page. Mr. Swanson creates believable real people you like or dislike. Several of the characters I really liked and saw them as real people. There were a few creeps and cretins in the book as well, and it was hard to feel sympathy for them at all.
I love the author’s homage to Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” It’s one of my favorite Christie mysteries. One of the police officers investigating the first murder, Sam Hamilton, is an Agatha Christie aficionado. He is the first one in the story to connect the list to the famous Christie mystery.
In fact, early in the book, Agent Winslow asks her supervisor, “Why nine? Shouldn’t there be ten names?”
I like the Hamilton character and it would be great for Swanson to have him in another novel.
If you like edge-of-your-seat suspense and plot twists that keep you guessing, this is your book. I spent most of the novel trying to guess what the connection, if any, was between the nine people.