Benjamin Stevenson’s new book, “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” is a fascinating read.
It is told from the first-person perspective of Ernest Cunningham, an author of how-to books for mystery authors. He quotes Arthur Conan Doyle and Ronald Knox’s “10 Commandments of Mystery Fiction.”
Ernest (known as Ern to his family) is quite blunt in the beginning. Everyone in his family has killed someone, including himself. From that introduction, the story begins. He goes over Knox’s 10 commandments and actually mentions page numbers for specific events. He teases us with a serial killer named Black Tongue, $267,000 and the fact that not everyone in his family is a bad guy; he’s not even sure whether he’s a good guy or a bad guy.
Ern then takes us back to a past event with his brother, Michael. Michael killed someone and asked Ernest to help him hide the body and take the $267,000 (ah, the money). Long story short, Ernest went to the police to do the right thing. Brother goes to prison.
Ern has been invited to a family reunion in the mountains by his aunt. Everyone hates the reunions, but they go anyway. At this point, I thought the story was in the U.S., in Colorado or other snowy locales out West. It wasn’t until later in the book that I realized this is set in Australia.
Ern is late, as is his normal arrival time. There is tension, but Ern is playing his cards close to his chest.
You meet all the family members (mostly) and the staff. One of the relatives has even created a reunion bingo card for all the things certain family members will do. One of which is “Ern messes up something.”
Several chapters into the book, the reader finds out the reunion is to welcome Michael home after getting out of prison. Then, there is a mysterious dead body lying in the snow, burned, yet no snow is melted.
The wacky relatives with all their quirks are amusing and sad. And finally, Ernest’s honest hope that his brother will forgive him. It has humor, murder and odd relatives — what’s not to like!