The Sullivan family lost someone dear to them five years ago; since then, the family has not celebrated Christmas.
The father, Henry, is a college professor who has lost all will to finish the book he was writing when Katie died and has slowly been sinking into the bottles of alcohol he keeps hidden.
The daughter, 12-year-old Ella, has become a germophobe and hides in her room, sanitizing everything she can. She’s an artist and is working on the school’s Christmas musical. She loves musicals and loves to paint, so she is responsible for all the backdrops for the play.
The son, 14-year-old Will, has started running with three boys who are shoplifters and bullies.
The children have secretly signed their father up for a dating website because they want him married so they can again have Christmas in their house. Henry finds out about their plan, sends an email to Ms. Truelove and thinks he has ended the whole thing before it begins.
The next day, the family receives a gift from Ms. Truelove. It is a tree with a baby bird. Ella and Will are forced to care for the bird, much to the dismay of Ella the germophobe.
Each day, another present arrives.
Henry is being reviewed by a disciplinary board for remarks made in class about the Department Dean’s book. Ella is mocked by the girls in her class and tries to “not be seen.” Will is quickly becoming a criminal and a bully himself.
James Patterson’s “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” has some very dry humor, but under it all, you see a family still grieving unable to move past Katie’s death.
Imagine having to feed the milkmaids, lords-a-leaping, ladies dancing, drummers, pipers and all the animals in the story.
Who is Ms. Truelove? Will the family survive the gifts from “The Twelve Days of Christmas”? Will the family have Christmas again?