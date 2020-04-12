Thomas Sanders started working on “Vietnam War Portraits: The Faces and the Voices” and photo series in graduate school. One of his professors asked him why this series was so important with all the other books and movies out there.
“Over time, history is told and retold, it is our responsibility to continue to ensure history is retold from a variety of perspectives, in order that the events of the past do not slide into obscurity and as a reminder not to repeat the bad things from history and repeat the good,” Sanders responded.
This book is a collection of modern-day Vietnam veteran portraits and their experiences and how it has affected them to this day.
These are veterans who grew up on the stories of the heroes of WWII and when they came home experienced something completely different.
They were reviled, shunned, had things thrown at them and forgotten. Some, once they were forgotten, blended back into society and protested the very war they fought.
They are photographed in a jungle background because of the desire of the author to make the reader feel the emotions these veterans felt as young men.
In most pictures, they are holding something that relates to their experiences and exemplifies this memory to them.
For many of these veterans, this book project was a way for them to come to grips with what they experienced during this time.
My parents graduated high school in 1963 and had friends who went immediately to war.
Some of my earliest memories are Mom and Dad talking about friends they lost or who came home changed.
It is important for us to remember our veterans and acknowledge their service, whether we agree with the war or not.
This was a painful period of American history and we should never forget what has transpired.
I agree with the author’s statement. In 1940, Winston Churchill paraphrased a quote by George Santayana (1905) in a speech to the House of Commons, “Those who fail to learn from history are ‘condemned’ to ‘repeat’ it.”
We would do well to remember this in our daily lives, not just the big events but the daily events we all live.
It is part of the reason history is so important of a subject to learn and study.
How can you avoid repeating past mistakes if you didn’t know they happened in the first place?