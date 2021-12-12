“Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart, the Wild West’s Most Notorious Woman Bandit,” by John Boessenecker, is the biography of the most famous female bandit in the American West.
She was born Lillie Davy in 1871 to Albert and Anna Davy. She became the most notorious female outlaw and darling of the media, but her personal life and what she did after prison has gone unrecorded until this book. The author has done thorough research to present her life in all its glory and infamy.
On May 30, 1899, American history was made when Pearl Hart, aka Lillie Davy, dressed as a man and robbed a stagecoach at gunpoint. After a long manhunt in the desert, she and her partner were captured. Journalists and photographers raced to the jail holding her to interview her and take photographs of this female outlaw and her pet wildcat. This was an era when women’s primary roles in life were still domestic.
People were surprised by her appearance. She was a petite, attractive woman who could pose as a proper lady in society but dress up as a coarse man robbing people. She was intelligent, well-spoken and loved to read.
The public couldn’t get enough information about her. Cosmopolitan actually had two different journalists conduct in-depth interviews with her. The information she gave in all those interviews is mostly false. She told all sorts of stories of running away at 16 to get married; how her husband abused her; how she ran away from her husband to the Chicago World’s Fair; and other stories about life in the West.
The author states there are a lot of tales about Pearl Hart, and most were created by Hart herself. Even her real name is the subject of controversy because she used so many pseudonyms. With modern technology and the digitization of newspaper archives and genealogical databases, the author believes he found the key to unravel who Pearl Hart actually was and the facts about her life.
Pearl Hart was self-reliant, adventurous and very unconventional. She wore pants like a man and rode a horse like a man. Before 1900, that was considered sexually suggestive and improper. A lot of towns had laws outlawing crossdressing (women wearing pants). Women didn’t start wearing split skirts until bicycles became all the rage in the 1920s.
This book dispels many myths of the old West we have grown up believing. The myth of the cowgirl, dressing like a man and shooting guns, was not normal. Pearl Hart was that woman. This was not some timid woman living by the norms of society. This was a woman who made her own rules and lived her life the way she saw fit.