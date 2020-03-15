Kate Dawson has spent years sifting through thousands of never-before-seen primary materials to write this book about Edward Oscar Heinrich, the “American Sherlock Holmes.”
He was one of America’s first forensic scientists. His laboratory was filled with Bunsen burners, beakers and thousands of books. He is the person that most people have never heard of but should because of his contributions to modern forensic science. This book is about his life and his efforts to change how criminal investigations proceeded versus the way things were done in the early 1900s.
Heinrich was born in 1881 to German immigrants who eventually moved west to the Tacoma, Wash., area. When he was young, he discovered he enjoyed writing for a local paper. He hoped to finish high school and go on to college and pursue a career in something intellectually challenging. His father’s suicide, when he was 16, stopped those dreams. He had to quit high school and get a job that would support his mother and sisters. He took a job as a janitor in a pharmacy. This changed his life. He worked all day at the pharmacy and studied long hours into the night to become a pharmacist. He absorbed every chemistry textbook he could find, and when he was 18, he took the state pharmacy exam and passed.
Heinrich was able to successfully convince the University of California at Berkeley to allow him to become a special student and get his degree without a high school diploma. He met his future wife, Marion, in college. They graduated and moved back to Tacoma, where he could care for his mother.
His career took off at that point, and in 1910, he opened his own private industrial chemical lab called Heinrich Technical Laboratories. His work with the police and the coroner tweaked his interest in forensics, and he continued to assist the police in solving cases with forensic technology.
He worked with August Vollmer, chief of police in the Bay area, and assisted Vollmer in his reforms of police and police work. Vollmer wanted change in the way police worked and the way they interacted with the public.
This book talks about some of Heinrich’s famous cases, his techniques, his successes and his failures. Some of the techniques he created for forensic scientists are still being used today, such as blood splatter analysis. Admittedly, no one is perfect, so some of the techniques he developed were mistakes that still affect modern police work today.
This book is an interesting read, especially if you are intrigued by criminal investigation. It shows how police worked in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It shows how this one man did so much to improve the investigations of crimes as well as the mistakes he made that have traveled down through to the modern investigator.