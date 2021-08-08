“How Stella Learned to Talk” by Christina Hunger is about the author’s efforts to train her dog to “speak” using her speech-language pathology skills.
When Hunger first adopted Stella, she asked herself this question:
“If dogs can understand words humans say to them, shouldn’t they be able to say them back to us?”
Thus begins her adventure with Stella.
Hunger uses her skills and experiences working with young children with significant language-development delays to work with Stella.
The children have tablets that have icons for different words and phrases that they press to communicate with Hunger. She helps them develop their vocabulary by working with them to communicate their thoughts and desires.
For Stella, Hunger created paw-sized buttons for “outside,” “play,” etc., to express her different needs.
In less than two years, Stella has learned a vocabulary of over 45 words and regularly presses several buttons in a row to say phrases.
For example, she will press “love you come come” and then roll over for a belly rub.
To ask for a walk, Stella will press “help come come outside.”
Hunger did not set out to change animal-
human communication, but she has definitely caused some scientists to rethink where they are directing their research.
Acclaimed dog trainers and the president of the Speech and Hearing Association have endorsed Hunger’s work.
Dog lovers and Stella fans have adopted the “Hunger for Words” method to connect with their pets in a deeper and clearer way than was ever thought possible.
I’ll admit the idea of a dog “learning” our language to communicate with us is intriguing.
I have cats. As a cat servant, I know that they know when I say their particular name.
The ear of the cat I name twitches to where I’m sitting, even if he or she refuses to acknowledge me.
Do I think this could be taught to other animals like my cats?
Possibly, but would a cat “deign” to stop being mysterious and infuriating?
Did Stella really
learn to talk, or is it more of a Pavlov training situation?
From some of the examples in the book, I believe Stella is really trying to communicate with her owner.
This book also opened my eyes to how speech-language pathologists work with children on the autism spectrum as well as other speech-language learning delays.
It takes a very special person to have the patience that Hunger employs with her students as well as her dog.
This book also gives information on how to begin to teach your dog to communicate in our language.