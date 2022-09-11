The first sentence of the introduction to Daryl Van Tongeren’s “Humble: Free Yourself from the Traps of a Narcissistic World” says it all: “Pride comes before the fall.”
The word “narcissism” comes from the Greek myth about a man with that name. Narcissus leaned over a river to get a drink and fell in love with his reflection. He would not leave and ended up dying while looking at himself. Most, if not all, of the world’s religions warn their followers to avoid the sin of pride or hubris.
Unfortunately, in our modern world, we have taken the virtue of humility and equated it with humiliation. The two are not the same. As a child, I was taught it was wrong to brag. Think about how many fairy tales and children’s stories taught us that people who brag end up being embarrassed when they fail. This leads most people to become self-conscious, and then we hide our accomplishments so we aren’t bragging.
In the introduction, Van Tongeren introduces the concept of types of humility. In his view, there are four: relational humility (focus on people), intellectual humility (focus on ideas), cultural humility (focus on ways of life) and existential humility (life’s ultimate questions). He discusses how people’s humility varies across these types. In some cases, humility in a certain area might be a blend of multiple types.
Van Tongeren is a psychologist who has spent his career researching humility. His dissertation was on maintaining meaningful relationships by offering forgiveness to partners. He is considered the leading researcher on humility. His book is a step-by-step guide to help us become humble again. He addresses the benefits of humility and gives information on how to develop our own. Finally, he discusses how humility can change one’s life.
This book is eye-opening. I’ve tried to be humble in my interactions with people, but I know I fail. I can be a braggart as much as the next person.
Unfortunately, we live in a world that encourages and actually rewards bragging. Look at social media and “influencers”; we are now actually rewarding people for being modern-day Narcissuses. They record everything they do, and millions of people watch them and give them power to tell the world what is acceptable and not. Millions follow social-media influencers instead of going out and changing the world themselves.
Van Tongeren’s book is a way to take a good, hard look at yourself and change the way we behave and interact with the rest of the world.