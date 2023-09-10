“The Last Heir to Blackwood Library” takes place in 1925 England, a few years after the end of World War I. Ivy Radcliffe is alone in the world. Her father and brother died in “the Great War” and her mother died of a broken heart.
Ivy shares a room in a leaky, mildew-smelling boarding house in London with her friend Susan. She trudges to the employment office every day to find work only to be turned away. Ivy loves books. Before the war, her father was a professor specializing in medieval history. Ivy’s mother was an American sent to England by a wealthy family to marry a rich noble. A chance encounter with Ivy’s dad led to her selling her ticket and marrying him instead. Her family quickly disowned her.
Ivy is summoned to an attorney’s office for the reading of Lord Hayworth’s last will and testament. She does not recall any Hayworth relatives. It turns out Ivy’s dad was Lord Hayworth’s third cousin. She is the only heir to his estate, Blackwood Abbey, in Yorkshire. The will states that Ivy must live there. Excited to have a new lease on life, Ivy signs the documents and becomes Lady Hayworth.
This is just the beginning of the story. Ivy finds out there is a mysterious library at Blackwood and that her predecessor was only 48 years old when he died of dementia. Ivy has a hard time settling into being a lady and not a commoner. She also, in her first night, witnesses her first ghostly evidence. Her hairbrush flies across the room and narrowly misses her.
Much to the horror of the housekeeper and butler, Ivy starts cleaning and cataloging the library. She decides to lend books to the locals because she wants to share her love of reading. Mysterious events follow. A person reads a book about beekeeping and is almost stung to death by a swarm. A person gets a book about the black death and develops very suspicious symptoms of the disease. Someone else reads a book about the monsoons of India, and Yorkshire is blanketed with torrential rains.
The book is interesting because you are in Ivy’s mind, so you see the world and the story from her perspective. When she starts losing her memory, you, as the reader, do not know how much time has passed and what she has forgotten. This is an interesting story of history, family, mystical powers and otherworldly knowledge. The book keeps you in its grip to the very end.