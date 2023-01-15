Susan McKinney | The man behind the excavation of King Tut's tomb
“The Earl and the Pharaoh: From the real Downton Abbey to the Discovery of Tutankhamun,” by Fiona, Countess of Carnarvon.
I’ve always been fascinated by archaeology.
At one time, I wanted to grow up to be an archaeologist and discover a tomb like Tutankhamun’s.
I used to read all sorts of books about archaeological excavations.
I remember fondly reading my parents’ copy of “Halley’s Handbook.”
It’s a book that goes through the Bible and discusses (at that time, the 1970s) recent archaeological excavations that verified Bible stories.
For those of you who don’t know, 2022 was the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tut’s tomb by Howard Carter and the 5th Earl of Carnavon.
To honor her husband’s grandfather, the Countess of Carnarvon has written a biography of the 5th Earl.
He was more than the man who funded the expedition; he worked side by side with Carter until his poor health sent him to his grave.
The 5th Earl was a man of varied interests.
He was fascinated by cars, especially fast ones.
It is believed that the car crash he survived is what contributed to his poor health.
She speculates that if he was alive today, he would have been diagnosed as an asthmatic, which the car crash acerbated.
His poor health is why he started wintering in Egypt, which led to his fascination in archaeology and the excavation of antiquities.
The 5th Earl was a private man. He never sought publicity.
He would have been horrified at how he became front-page news with his death after opening Tutankhamun’s tomb.
He lost his mother after the birth of his youngest sister, when he was 8.
He was called Porchey by his family.
He grew up in the usual fashion of the heir; he went to school, was introduced to society and grew up to be the next Earl.
The Earl was the diplomat who smoothed over Carter’s intensity when negotiating with the Egyptian government.
After Porchey’s death, his widow, Almina, was left trying to fill his shoes and did not have the success of her husband in her negotiations.
For those who didn’t realize it, Highclere Castle, the ancestral home of the Earl of Carnarvon, is the setting for the TV show “Downton Abbey.”
This was a fascinating look at the man behind Howard Carter’s success.
Sadly, after the Earl’s death, his wife had to sell some of his collection to the New York Metropolitan Museum, who had been helpful during the excavation to help pay the death duties on Highclere.
This is not a riveting story of the excavation.
It is the life of the man behind the excavation.
Susan McKinney is the Librarian at the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library. She received her master’s in library science from the University of Illinois. She came here from Indiana for graduate school and fell in love with the area. She has lived here ever since. She is an avid reader and enjoys mystery, suspense, fantasy and action novels.
