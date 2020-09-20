“The Mystery of Charles Dickens” by A.N. Wilson is a biography of Dickens’ private life; his origins in abject poverty and the scandal of his failed marriage to his death as an author of tremendous popularity.
Wilson, in writing this book, tries to understand Dickens’ enduring popularity and his genius in creating his novels.
Dickens was one of the first authors to grab the public’s attention to the fate of a character in his serialized novels.
The stories of Americans at the New York harbor anxiously awaiting the next installment of “The Old Curiosity Shop” to know the fate of Little Nell was unheard of before Dickens.
He was selling 100,000 copies per installment. An author had never possessed the power over the masses before like Dickens had with his novels. The only other public person to grab people’s attention like this was religious speakers like John Wesley.
Dickens wrote about characters’ deaths in such a way as to grab the emotions of the reader.
For me, it was Sydney Carton in “A Tale of Two Cities.” A hardened embittered man deciding to switch places with a French noble so that he could escape and have a happy ending hit me hard as a sophomore in high school.
Who can forget the final statement by Sydney as he is led to the gallows: “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
Charles Dickens was, what we would call today, a well-rounded man. He was an author, journalist, actor, philanthropist, family man and, according to the author, a secret lover.
He died at age 58 but looked to be in his 80s. He was addicted to opium from having used laudanum (a popular mixture of opium and alcohol) for years.
He insisted on exercising every day, even when his body could no longer handle the activity.
The author discusses the various aspects of Dickens that the author labels as “mysteries.” His childhood and his past; his cruelty to his poor wife, who bore him 10 children; his passionate charity; his anger at injustice; his interactions with the public (this was the first era that authors had a huge public that followed them); and, finally, his greatest mystery, the unfinished novel, “The mystery of Edwin Drood.”
This is not a casual read. The author really goes into the details of Dickens’ life, the good and the bad. It is almost an academic work.
However, if you are persistent, you will find out a lot about Charles Dickens in between these covers.