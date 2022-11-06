In “In the Shadow of a Queen,” author Heather B. Moore explores the life of Princess Louise, a daughter of Queen Victoria. This is a novel based on Princess Louise’s real story. She was still single when her father died. Her mother, wrapped up so hard in her grief, constricted around Louise and wouldn’t allow her the freedom to be her own person. She ended up being her mother’s personal secretary, as all her other sisters did until they married.
Louise was an accomplished artist (there is a list of some of her pieces at the back of the book). She decided to try sculpting. At that time, sculpting was considered inappropriate for a woman. She risked her mother’s anger to learn. She refused to back down. She was also known as a champion of women’s rights. She fought for the rights of a woman doctor and worked with suffragettes, much to her mother’s horror. In Victoria’s mind, this was the final straw. She needed to get Louise married to someone who would calm her down and control her.
Louise was considered the queen’s most beautiful daughter, and there were certain rules that had to be followed to wed a royal. Louise didn’t follow those rules, and it made marriage very difficult. Louise wanted to make sure she married a man who would not only allow her to do the things she loved but encourage her and support her in her endeavors.
This novel is about the conflict between two women, both strong-willed and, in the case of the queen, used to getting her own way. This topic is always relevant.
Parents and their children throughout the ages have battles over what the children want versus what the parent(s) want. How those conflicts are resolved determine the future relationship between parent and child. The conflicts can be resolved eventually, and the family members remain close; the conflicts are not resolved; parent and child drift apart, never to interact again. Grandparents, in those circumstances, lose the ability to be in their children’s and their grandchildren’s lives, much to the detriment of all involved.
This is a novel that reminds us, as parents, that our children have the right, as adults, to make their own way in life whether we like the career they choose or not. Children need to be able to grow up and not be overwhelmed by the shadows their parents create and step into the light as their own person.