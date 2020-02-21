During his long tenure as a sportswriter, including 34½ years at The News-Gazette, Fred Kroner covered 40 consecutive state wrestling meets.
The folks in charge of the sport will recognize Kroner’s hard work during Friday’s action at State Farm Center.
Kroner and the other 2020 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Famers will be introduced before the semifinal round. Among the other honorees include former Clinton/Illinois star Tyrone Byrd.
“To me, when I think of Hall of Fames, I think of the wrestlers or the coaches who have done something,” Kroner said. “I never won a match. I never coached a wrestler who made it to state. To me, I look at my contributions were I was a writer and I covered these people. It’s kind of weird in a way thinking that I can be in the same category as Tyrone Byrd, a multi-state champion and All-American wrestler in college. “To me, the credentials just don’t match up. Other people make those decisions.”
The Hall of Fame induction banquet is April 25.
Kroner, 64, has more honors coming in the fall. On Sept. 18, before Mahomet-Seymour takes on Effingham in football, he will be inducted into the M-S Education Foundation Hall of Fame.
Kroner also has more on his plate. On March 2, his sixth book will be released. The autobiographical “From the Heart to the Heartland” has 302 pages. About 240 of them are about Kroner’s life, with 40-50 of his poetry at the end.
Kroner continues to write feature stories for mahometdaily.com. He is also the cashier as his wife’s Lucky Moon Pies in Mahomet.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” 10 p.m., Comedy Central
It’s the start of the third season for the reality series, which features the best stand-up routines from the famous New York club.
SATURDAY
Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN
How does Dana Altman keep winning in Eugene? And how is Sean Miller still in charge of the Wildcats?
SUNDAY
“Better Call Saul,” 9 p.m., AMC
Bob Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill, a con man turned lawyer. Entering its fifth season, the show is a prequel to AMC hit “Breaking Bad.”