URBANA — The Urbana Free Library has long been a hangout for middle-schoolers and high-schoolers after classes wrap each day.
So librarian Joel Spencer met with some of the regular attendees to figure out what more they want from the space. Urbana Middle School students even distributed surveys among their peers, netting more than 130 responses.
Out of the discussion sprouted the Urbana Free Library’s “Teen Open Lab,” now celebrating its tenth year of teen-focused crafts, games and socialization in the ground-floor Lewis Auditorium.
“Even from its roots, it’s been very teen-led, because we want it to be,” said librarian and co-facilitator Jordan Kahle. “We want to be a place where teens aren’t someone’s student, and aren’t someone’s kid, and learn how to be who they want to be around other people.”
Local libraries have responded in recent years to growing demands for after-school activities. The Urbana Free Library is within walking distance of both Urbana Middle and High schools; the Champaign Public Library is right across the street from Edison Middle School.
Champaign’s library is developing a $3.2 million, 8,000-square-foot teen and preteen space called “The Studio” on its lower level, an upgrade on its Dodds Teen Center, which can hold about 80 kids.
Urbana’s pop-up Teen Open Lab is essentially a “maker-space,” offering access to 3D printers, sewing machines, video game consoles and a variety of other craft-centered materials for after-school use. It runs Monday through Thursday, 3 to 5:30 p.m. all year, at no cost to its users.
Community partners, like the CU Fab Lab and MakerSpace Urbana, come by for workshops and equipment help. Urbana’s Neighborhood Connection Center, Park District and Arts and Culture Commission have pitched in support as well. Volunteers from the University of Illinois iSchool help with supervision.
In all, about 28,000 teens and preteens have walked into the lab since its founding, according to sign-in sheet records collected by the library, Kahle said. But attendance has dipped a bit since the pandemic — the lab reopened in May 2022 — so there’s room for more.
“One of the nice things of it being an open space, is it lets the teens combine materials and technologies in a way we might not have set up,” Kahle said. “They might sew a teddy bear with a 3D printed nose, for example.”
Urbana native Calvin Hunter has gone to the lab since it first started in 2013. He wanted to try out the 3D printing tech, and his friend group tended to gather at the library after school days anyway.
“There’s a lot of diversity; you can do what you want to do. If you want to do a project, you can do a project. If you want to hang out, you can hang out; if you want to play video games with your friends, you play video games with your friends,” Hunter said. “You can make it your own space, really.”
Frequent teen visitors tend to take ownership over the area. One student, now a senior, is the self-appointed “creative director” of the space, Kahle said, answering questions about the technology for new attendees. She even gave Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin an impromptu tour of the space at a recent visit.
As long as it’s on budget, the library can respond to kids’ requests for equipment, like a recently purchased vinyl heat press for teens who wanted to put decals on their hoodies.
“Teens have taken more and more agency of the space, as they feel more comfortable and trust that we’ll listen to them,” Kahle said.
The guiding principle of the Teen Open Lab: operating as a “third space” for teens to flock to. As in a public, no-cost gathering spot that’s different from home and different from school.
“We emphasize the idea of failure, and letting that be OK. It’s a space where you can stumble, you can make a mistake, you can be asked to leave for the day and you’ll be welcomed back,” Kahle said.