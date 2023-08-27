URBANA — There are library cards, and then there are these two beauties the Urbana Free Library now has available featuring local landmarks.
The library is marking national library-card sign-up month with two new library-card designs, one picturing the mural at the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office and the other showing the library’s Green Street entrance.
Library-card sign-up month is September, but the new card designs are available now, said Kirstin Gebhart, the library’s communications and development manager.
“The new card design is part of our ongoing effort to update our branding and signage to be more reflective of our mission and our community,” she said.
The mural at the township supervisor’s office was sponsored by the Urbana Free Library Foundation and an Urbana Arts and Culture grant, and community members helped artist Langston Allston design and paint it last year, Gebhart said.
The card showing the Green Street entrance also features the “Slow & Steady” sculpture created by artist Todd Frahm, she said.
As part of the celebration in September, anyone who comes in to renew a library card, sign up for a new card or upgrade to one of the new designs will also get a free library-branded bag, Gebhart said.
Library patrons will also be able to take pictures with a novelty card and have their images become part of a collage in the library, she said.
Lots of services at the library don’t require cards — such as use of computers, free Wi-Fi, programs for all ages and notary services, but the advantage of having a card is being able to borrow materials and use the library’s online tools and resources, Gebhart said.
In addition to books, vinyl records, CDs and DVDs, for example, the Urbana library also has a “Library of Things” that can be borrowed for up to two weeks — including such items as a metal detector, microscope, telescope and sewing machine — plus developmental toys and games.
“That’s a really fun part of our collection that a lot of people don’t know about,” Gebhart said.