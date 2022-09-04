CHAMPAIGN — As it has for the past seven years, Farren’s Pub and Eatery will continue to provide and sell the beer, wine and spirits at select Virginia Theatre events.
The park district board signed off on a one-year agreement, with an option for a second, with the downtown Champaign restaurant to be its exclusive provider of adult beverages, choosing the Farren’s bid over another from Blue Dragonfly Catering.
The deal calls for Farren’s to provide the Virginia with 25 percent of all net alcohol sales. Blue Dragonfly proposed 10 percent of all gross sales going to the theatre.
Farren’s is responsible for all aspects of alcohol sales, from setup to teardown. A memo to the board from park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce noted that no glass containers are used and service at three recent events — a comedy show starring Nate Bargatze, a Lucinda Williams concert and the annual “That’s What She Said” — went off “without incident.”