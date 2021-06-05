CHAMPAIGN — Not everyone in showbiz has to be in the forefront. There’s always a need for stage hands and technical staff.
Alexis Webb knows that and teaches it. She wants to get everyone involved.
Webb, recently hired as the Champaign Park District’s youth theater director, not only is in charge of giving young children the opportunity to learn the basics of live theatrical presentations, she also leads small-group classes.
The theater program is well established. Prior to the pandemic, the productions it staged at the Virginia Theater would frequently include up to 60 children. That changed to smaller productions and classes, “which I love to do,” Webb said. “I think it’s an important way to help kids grow in theater.”
“I hope to make it as accessible as possible. I want every child that signs up to feel encouraged that they can learn about themselves,” Webb said. “My job is to encourage that by the types of shows I pick, what type of narratives I am picking. Am I picking the same story over and over, or am I creating space for other people’s stories to be told?”
The 23-year-old Webb can relate. She has Tourette syndrome and said she knows how it feels to be underrepresented or always playing the same type of person on stage.
“I want every child to feel ‘seen’ because that’s why we do theater, to tell stories and to teach empathy,” she said.
Kristen Pritts, whose 15-year-old daughter, Zoe, was in an 11-player production called “Puffs” at Springer Cultural Center last month, said Webb “from the very beginning came across as very knowledgeable.”
“She was able to communicate her plans, how she would help the kids,” Pritts said. “I was impressed from a parent’s perspective. She did a really good job of communicating.”
It marked the first time in about a year and a half that Zoe had been able to be in a play after the pandemic shut theater productions down.
Pritts said Webb “goes out of her way to make sure it’s clear that all the kids will be included. So far, she has only picked plays that will allow everyone to have equal roles, equal time in front of the audience.”
Webb’s entire background has been in performance and acting. She was in countless plays and musicals in high school and college.
She earned a master’s degree in theater from the University of Illinois. It’s something she loves but realized acting might not be her calling.
While an undergraduate student at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., she applied as a community engagement coordinator at the Chautauqua Theatre Co. in upstate New York.
It was a job she enjoyed and led to her interest in teaching.
“Now I’ve got this unbelievable job at 23” years old, she said. “I love theater, but what I love more than anything else is to learn. I’ve learned the most important lessons through theater and music.”
Webb said she is passionate about new plays and new works — stories that have never been told. She enjoys being involved in the creative process and wants to keep teaching.
Webb hopes to eventually earn a terminal degree and teach in college.
As things open up more post-pandemic, larger productions will be allowed. The youth theater program, through its seven-week courses, will give youngsters the opportunity to be immersed in everything from acting and singing to set design and prop creation.
The program typically offers main-stage musicals five times a year, including twice a year for youths in grades 3-6 and 7-12.
Each production will be capped by a live stage musical presented over two or three days in front of a large audience at the Virginia. During and after the pandemic, a variety of courses are offered in acting, playwriting and directing as well as smaller straight-play production opportunities.
Webb hopes the full-length musicals can be offered again near the end of August or start of September. She called being able to perform at the Virginia “an incredible experience for those kids.”