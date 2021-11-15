CHAMPAIGN — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Chicago will play State Farm Center on April 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
The home of Illinois basketball only recently began hosting concerts again after a long pandemic pause, MercyMe playing there on Nov. 6. That was the first performance since Oct. 24, 2019.
Chicago is currently on tour, scheduled to play in Louisville, Ky., tonight and Rochester, N.Y., on Wednesday. They'll come to Champaign from a concert in Fort Wayne, Ind., on April 10.
In 2016, Chicago played before a sellout crowd of 1,400 at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign.
Also today, the Virginia said two-time Grammy Award-winning comedian Lewis Black will take the stage on May 1. Tickets go on sale Friday.