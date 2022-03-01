poster
Listen to this article

URBANA — Country music artist Cole Swindell will be performing at the Champaign County Fair this summer.

Fair officials announced the upcoming grandstand entertainment headliner this morning.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum performer will be on stage at the fair July 12.

Swindell, who has raked in over 1 billion streams in the last several years, will be joined that night by Michael Ray, an artist who has brought in 5 million gold-certified singles and over 1 billion streams, fair official said.

Opening the show will be up and coming artist Ashley Cooke.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at champaigncountyfair.cc.

All tickets include fair admission.

Trending Videos