CHAMPAIGN — Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will play the Virginia Theatre on June 23.
The Friday night concert is a late addition to the four-time Grammy-winning singer's summer tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the downtown venue and online.
Lovett last performed at the Virginia in 2018, writing afterward: "It was great to be back in Champaign last night. The Virginia Theatre is a warm, clear-sounding room. It’s wider than it is deep, so from onstage you feel as close to the back row seats as any seats in the house.”