CHAMPAIGN — Ann Wilson, founder and lead singer of Heart, will perform at the Virginia Theatre on July 27.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online (thevirginia.org), at the downtown Champaign venue's box office and by phone (217-356-9063).
It is the second big-name addition to the Virginia's 2023 schedule. Lyle Lovett and His Large Band announced last week they'd play in Champaign on June 23.
Heart, with more than $35 million in record sales, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Still rocking at 72, Ann and sister Nancy were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys.
Among the chart-toppers written by Wilson: “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man.”