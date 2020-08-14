The Champaign Park District said Friday it has suspended public and private events at the Virginia Theatre through April 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
Several events have been rescheduled, including:
— Ebertfest (Sept. 8-11);
— That’s What She Said (Sept. 25);
— The Moth Main Stage (Oct. 9);
— An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry (Nov. 6);
— Glenn Miller Orchestra (Nov. 13).
Among events canceled: CU’s Got Talent, a popular fundraiser put on by Champaign West Rotary.
Other shows are still in the process of being rescheduled, including Gordon Lightfoot and David Sedaris.
Tickets to all suspended events will be honored at their rescheduled dates. Ticket-holders unable to attend rescheduled events may request a full refund by contacting the Virginia Theatre.