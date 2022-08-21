CHAMPAIGN — Former Appaloosa guitarist Stephen Strong likened the popular country-rock band to a moving train.
“Sometimes the train would stop and somebody would get on and somebody would get off,” he said.
Since the band’s inception in 1973, there have been 21 musicians who have been part of it.
Six of those members will be on hand for a three-hour reunion set from 3 to 6 p.m. today to perform at Urbana’s Riggs Beer Co. Those members were part of the group when they released the album “Morning Riser” in 1980.
Country-rock was big in the ’70s, and Appaloosa was a hit, opening for groups such as Charlie Daniels, the Marshall Tucker Band, Pure Prairie League, Asleep at the Wheel, The New Riders of the Purple Sage, The Oak Ridge Boys and Commander Cody.
“The band played a lot in Champaign and surrounding areas, Chicago a lot,” said Strong, who played guitar and pedal steel guitar. “We played down south a lot, Carbondale.”
The group was playing 300 dates a year in 26 states by the late ’70s.
The group released a 45 with “Ramblin’ Fool” on one side and “Morning Glory” on the flip side that received a great deal of airplay.
Locally, they played at Panama Reds, The Alley Cat, Mabels, Boneys, Kam’s and outside at White Horse Inn.
The group did a lot of traveling. Maybe that’s part of the reason for comings and goings of so many band members. Or maybe advancing age and increased responsibilities played a part.
Strong said everyone in the band sings.
Appaloosa was Strong’s second band. He and Michael Garcia, who was also in Appaloosa, were in a group together.
“We lived around Joliet and were in a band called Midnight Sunrise. We played the same circuit as Appaloosa was playing. When Midnight Sunrise disbanded, we fell into Appaloosa.
“Appaloosa kind of had their eye on Michael anyway. He and I are both songwriters, and we wrote most of the songs on the album. Michael also played flute, guitar and sax.
“They recruited him. I’m from Texas, and I played with a Texas swing band, and Appaloosa was losing their pedal steel guitar player at the time,” so he was also recruited.
Joining Garcia and Strong from the group Sunday will be Mark Hutchison, Howie Golub, who is also a member of The Boat Drunks, Ray Wiggs and Steve Morrison.
Ed Clem, a former Appaloosa member, and Donna Nelson, who was in Gator Alley and several other bands, will also appear.
“She’s a very good vocalist,” Strong said.
“Bring your lawn chairs,” Strong said. “Riggs is a very family-friendly environment. There will be some food trucks.”