CHAMPAIGN — Country artists Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence will be stopping at the State Farm Center on March 28 as part of their 2020 tour.
Tickets ranging from $37.50 to $60.50 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at statefarmcenter.com/moore.
Moore is known for hits such as “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “Small Town USA.”
Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums since his career began in 1991 and most recently released his album “Made in America.”
The concert will be part of their “Late Nights And Longnecks” tour.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert.